Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson, back left, and goalie Thatcher Demko celebrate after Vancouver defeated the Nashville Predators 5-2 during an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver’s Pettersson named NHL’s 2nd star for October

New Jersey centre Jack Hughes was 1st and Boston right wing David Pastrnak 3rd

New Jersey centre Jack Hughes, Vancouver centre Elias Pettersson and Boston right wing David Pastrnak have been named the NHL’s three stars of October.

Hughes led the NHL with 13 assists and 18 points in eight games last month.

It’s the most points by a Devils player through his first eight appearances of a season, and he’s the first to collect at least 18 points over that span since Thomas Vanek with Buffalo in 2012-13.

Pettersson ranked second in the NHL with 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) cross nine contests to propel Vancouver to a 6-2-1 record in October.

It’s the Canucks best nine-game start to a season since 2005-06 (7-1-1, 15 points).

Pastrnak had eight goals and six assists in nine games to guide Boston to an 8-0-1 October.

It’s the Original Six’s longest point streak to start a season in franchise history

READ ALSO: Pettersson nets Halloween hat trick as Canucks beat Predators 5-2

vancouver canucks

Previous story
Senators fire Dorion, team fined 1st round draft pick for trade
Next story
Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Arizona

Just Posted

A photo of Chelsey Quaw released by the RCMP on Oct. 12. (RCMP photo)
Mother of missing Vanderhoof woman says she would never just take off

Chelsey Quaw (Heron) has been missing from Saik’uz First Nation since Oct. 11, 2023. (Photo submitted)
First Nation on Hwy 16 calls for action on 2 missing members

Junior firefighters with the Fort St. James Volunteer Fire Department stand on the shores of Stuart Lake with a fire truck. Aaron McVey, Gabe Ouellete, Carson Wenger, JT Hayter, and Wyatt Olesiuk are all junior members of the department and area also members of the Fort St. James Falcons soccer team. (Photo submitted)
Fort St. James Volunteer Fire Department celebrates junior members

UNBC nursing student Kassandra Harrison takes Nicolas Entzminger’s blood pressure during a past Fit Fair at the College of New Caledonia Quesnel Campus. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer file photo)
Northern B.C.’s family nurse practitioner teaching gets UNBC boost