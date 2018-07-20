VIDEO: How to throw a frisbee

You’ve been throwing frisbees wrong.
Check out the video below, in which ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows the proper technique ahead of the annual Disc Break tournament in Nelson.
Ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows off the proper technique
You’ve been throwing frisbees wrong.
Check out the video below, in which ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows the proper technique ahead of the annual Disc Break tournament in Nelson.
Fort St. James student may benefit from the program expansion
Communities throughout British Columbia that have been partial to flood risks in… Continue reading
As someone who has ample experience going through the often tedious process… Continue reading
With summer officially here and upcoming road-trips with family or friends looking… Continue reading
All 18 events kick off on the track, riding ring, fields, courts and lake in the Cowichan Valley
Charlie Lock, 2, needs treatment for damage caused by rare disorder EPP
E. Harvey Elwin expresses concern about internal BC Hydro and government documents
‘It has to be one chance in a million of this happening.’
Resident looking to learn more about workout equipment discovered the problem code
Known as the Global Day of Inclusion, July 20 marks the first Special Olympics in 1968 in Chicago
Pair of fraudulent officers threaten to arrest 90-year-old woman
Cedella Roman, 19, was held in U.S. after accidentally crossing border in South Surrey
Ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows off the proper technique
All 18 events kick off on the track, riding ring, fields, courts and lake in the Cowichan Valley
Known as the Global Day of Inclusion, July 20 marks the first Special Olympics in 1968 in Chicago
Hundreds of athletes and thousands of volunteers, coaches, parents and officials