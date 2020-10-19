Whistler, B.C., to host nordic world junior ski championship in 2023

Canada last hosted the championships in 1997 in Canmore, Alta.

Course workers prepare the landing area at the ski jump venue in Whistler Olympic Park in Whistler, B.C. Friday, Feb. 5, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The 2023 nordic world junior and under-23 ski championships will be held in Whistler, B.C.

The event features cross-country skiing, ski jumping and nordic combined for the top skiers in the world between the ages of 16 and 22.

The cross-country ski trails and ski jump in Whistler Olympic Park, which were venues for the 2010 Winter Olympics, will be the sites in 2023.

The 2020 championship was held in in February in Oberwiesenthal, Germany, where Canada won a silver medal in the junior men’s relay.

