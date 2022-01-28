Vancouver Island’s Micah Zandee-Hart is competing in Beijing with the Canadian women’s hockey team. She’s seen here in the gold medal game of the 2018 Four Nations Cup women’s hockey tournament at the Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. (Photo courtesy of Dave Holland/Hockey Canada Images)

Vancouver Island’s Micah Zandee-Hart is competing in Beijing with the Canadian women’s hockey team. She’s seen here in the gold medal game of the 2018 Four Nations Cup women’s hockey tournament at the Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. (Photo courtesy of Dave Holland/Hockey Canada Images)

Zandee-Hart makes B.C. hockey history with Canada’s women’s Olympic team

Vancouver Islander to make her Winter Games debut in Beijing on Feb. 3

A Saanichton native will make history next week when she becomes the first B.C.-born player to play for Canada’s women’s hockey team at a Winter Olympics.

Micah Zandee-Hart has taken her talents from the Peninsula Minor Hockey Association all the way to the grandest stage in women’s hockey as she’s about to make her Olympic debut at the Beijing Winter Games on Feb. 3.

Zandee-Hart was one of the final cuts for the 2018 Olympic team. The Canadian women went on to lose in a shootout to the U.S. during the gold medal game in Pyeongchang, South Korea that year.

The 25-year-old blueliner was the first player from Vancouver Island to crack the women’s national team. She had two assists at her first IIHF Women’s World Championship in 2019, where Canada took the bronze medal. After the 2020 World Championship was cancelled due to the pandemic, Zandee-Hart missed her shot at the 2021 Worlds as a shoulder injury, which required surgery, kept her out of the lineup.

In 28 international contests, Zandee-Hart has four points and 12 penalty minutes with the Canadian team. During her four years with Cornell University, she posted 87 points in 125 games and is the school’s all-time leader in blocked shots with 225. Zandee-Hart was a co-captain of the Big Red in her last three seasons and was just the second sophomore to ever wear the C.

The Islander also donned the Maple Leaf with the national U18 team, winning gold at the 2014 World Championship and silver at the 2015 tournament, where she captained the Canadians.

Zandee-Hart was also the flag bearer for Team B.C. at the 2015 Canada Winter Games.

The Canadian women’s team open the Winter Games against Switzerland on Feb. 3. They’ll also face Finland, the Russian Olympic Committee and the United States in the preliminary round at the Games.

READ: Vancouver Island freestyle skier heading back to Olympics

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

hockeySaanich Peninsulawinter olympics

Previous story
J.T. Miller nets hat trick as Canucks snap skid with a 5-1 victory over Jets
Next story
Kane asks fans to keep an open mind as controversial forward joins Oilers

Just Posted

Protesters blockade CN Rail tracks in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs opposed to the LNG pipeline in the northern part of the province, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Canadian National Railway confirms it will not pursue criminal charges against protesters accused of defying an injunction and blocking a CN rail line in northwestern British Columbia nearly two years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CN Rail will not pursue contempt case related to 2020 rail blockade in B.C.

RCMP say the public should not approach Robert Hovestad, instead immediately call the police if they see him.(RCMP Photo)
Quesnel RCMP searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man

Maria Ayre sends a backhand shot on net during the Northern Capitals game against the Fraser Valley Rush. The game was planned to take place outdoors, but had to be moved indoors in Fort St. James due to high temperatures. (Aman Parhar Photo - Vanderhoof Omineca Express)
Cougars, Northern Capitals play in Fort St. James

Brenda Gouglas. (Submitted photo)
Fort St. James resident likes being informed by attending local government meetings