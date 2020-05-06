Fort Saint James: Part of Canada’s fur-trade empire

The fort at Fort Saint James takes visitors back to another era

The fur warehouse at Fort Saint James, a North West Company fortress built in 1806, which became the centre of a northern fur trade district, known as New Caledonia. (E. Rendell-Watson/Parks Canada photo)

The fort at Fort St. James represents the oldest European settlement in British Columbia, built in 1806 by the North West Company, a fur-trading firm and rival to Canada’s iconic Hudson’s Bay Company.

Also known as the Stuart Lake Post, the area was explored James McDougall, an assistant to the famous B.C. explorer Simon Fraser.

Now a National Historic Site, the fort is in the heart of Carrier or Dakelh First Nation territory, and although there were some cultural and practical barriers to the fur trade, the fort eventually became profitable.

The Hudson’s Bay Company, through a corporate merger, gained control of the fort in 1821, and it became the headquarters for the immense New Caledonia fur trading district.

Fort St. James is on the south-eastern shore of Stuart Lake in the Omineca Country, at the northern end of Highway 27, which connects to Highway 16 at Vanderhoof.

(NOTE: All Parks Canada facilities were temporarily closed during the COVID-19 crisis, all visitor services and all motor vehicle access by visitors were suspended until further notice. Check this website for current conditions when planning your future adventures.)

——-

Visit westcoasttraveller.com for hundreds of photos and articles on great west coast destinations.

British ColumbiaCanadatravel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

UPDATE: Mounties investigating a death in Vanderhoof

Police say a woman was found dead in the backseat of a car that was stopped by Vanderhoof RCMP on Sunday, May 3.

‘We have check-points, not road blockades’, say Nak’azdli officials

“Nak’azdli did not advise the fire department immediately before, nor at the time road blocks were being put in place as it was happening on that morning of April 20th,” Fire Chief Steven DeRousie said.

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

Over $1.8 M in funding announced for northern B.C. projects

Northern Development Initiative Trust have announced funding for two projects in Vanderhoof amongst others.

Fort St. James residents unhappy with 2020 budget

Budget consideration, Nak’azdli road blockades and more being discussed by council

LIVE: Six CAF members killed in helicopter crash to be honoured at ceremony

Helicopter crashed into the Ionian Sea off the coast of Greece on April 29

Problem solving a pandemic: a B.C. man on working for Doctors Without Borders in Pakistan

The second of a two-part series on how COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

Home prices won’t recover from COVID for at least 2 years, CMHC says

Preliminary figures indicate that about one in 10 Canadian home owners have deferred mortgage payments

Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book on germs re-released with coronavirus introduction

Provincial Health Officer wrote Soap and Water and Common Sense in 2009

Nav Canada suspends overnight air navigation services at Terrace airport

Airport will not have a Flight Service Specialist working between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

B.C. hasn’t yet found any contact-tracing apps worth considering: doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says province is looking

Virtual sittings have MPs doing things not allowed in House of Commons

Commons Speaker Anthony Rota has expressed concern about MPs using the virtual setting to break the rules

Canadians mark 75th anniversary of Netherlands liberation with online tulips

Internet inundated with photos of tulips posted with #Netherlands75 and #TulipsAtHome

Most Read