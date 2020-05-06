The view from Mount Pope, a popular hiking and climbing destination seven kilometres from Fort Saint James, B.C. (Photo via Fort St James District Website/fortstjames.ca)

Mount Pope: Stunning vistas, excellent hiking and climbing

Beautiful limestone mountain suitable for hikers and rock climbers

A top hiking and climbing destination in the Fort Saint James area, Mount Pope is a towering limestone mountain with stunning views of Stuart Lake and distant mountains.

At about 1,420 metres in height, Mount Pope has a 6.5 kilometre hiking trail to its summit. Nearly 40 climbing routes have been documented as well.

The mountain has rate plants and animals associated with limestone and caves and is said to be a part of an important winter range for mule deer.

Mount Pope Provincial Park, seven kilometres north of Fort Saint James, is a day use park, that was closed during the COVID-19 crisis.

(NOTE: This park remained closed when this article was posted. Please check this website for current conditions when planning your future trip.)

——-

Visit westcoasttraveller.com for hundreds of photos and articles on great west coast destinations.

adrenalineAdventureBritish ColumbiaCanadaFort St. JamesHikingrock climbingThings to dotravel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fort Saint James: Part of Canada’s fur-trade empire

Just Posted

UPDATE: Mounties investigating a death in Vanderhoof

Police say a woman was found dead in the backseat of a car that was stopped by Vanderhoof RCMP on Sunday, May 3.

‘We have check-points, not road blockades’, say Nak’azdli officials

“Nak’azdli did not advise the fire department immediately before, nor at the time road blocks were being put in place as it was happening on that morning of April 20th,” Fire Chief Steven DeRousie said.

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

Over $1.8 M in funding announced for northern B.C. projects

Northern Development Initiative Trust have announced funding for two projects in Vanderhoof amongst others.

Fort St. James residents unhappy with 2020 budget

Budget consideration, Nak’azdli road blockades and more being discussed by council

VIDEO: Six Canadian Forces members killed in helicopter crash honoured at ceremony

Helicopter crashed into the Ionian Sea off the coast of Greece on April 29

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths as officials get ready to unveil reopening plan

There are 74 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus

FortisBC program to help students learn about energy from home

Lessons challenge students to consider social, ethical, environmental implications of energy use

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

B.C. teacher suspended for showing ‘incel’ documentary to Grade 12 class

Video contained violent ‘graphic, cartoon-like, sexually-explicit’ images of women as sex objects

COVID-19 burnout: Can-do attitude gives way to anxiety, despair for many

One-fifth of Canadians say they will experience ‘high levels’ of depression if isolation continues into summer

Problem solving a pandemic: a B.C. man on working for Doctors Without Borders in Pakistan

The second of a two-part series on how COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month

Home prices won’t recover from COVID for at least 2 years, CMHC says

Preliminary figures indicate that about one in 10 Canadian home owners have deferred mortgage payments

Dr. Bonnie Henry’s book on germs re-released with coronavirus introduction

Provincial Health Officer wrote Soap and Water and Common Sense in 2009

Most Read