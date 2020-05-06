Mount Pope: Stunning vistas, excellent hiking and climbing

The view from Mount Pope, a popular hiking and climbing destination seven kilometres from Fort Saint James, B.C. (Photo via Fort St James District Website/fortstjames.ca)

A top hiking and climbing destination in the Fort Saint James area, Mount Pope is a towering limestone mountain with stunning views of Stuart Lake and distant mountains.

At about 1,420 metres in height, Mount Pope has a 6.5 kilometre hiking trail to its summit. Nearly 40 climbing routes have been documented as well.

The mountain has rate plants and animals associated with limestone and caves and is said to be a part of an important winter range for mule deer.

Mount Pope Provincial Park, seven kilometres north of Fort Saint James, is a day use park, that was closed during the COVID-19 crisis.

(NOTE: This park remained closed when this article was posted. Please check this website for current conditions when planning your future trip.)

——-

Visit westcoasttraveller.com for hundreds of photos and articles on great west coast destinations.

adrenalineAdventureBritish ColumbiaCanadaFort St. JamesHikingrock climbingThings to dotravel