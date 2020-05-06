Stuart Lake: Marine parks and world-class fishing

Three-lake system has nearly 300 kilometres of mostly remote waterways

One of the greatest sports fishing lake systems in British Columbia is in the remote Stuart Lake area.

In the Stuart-Trembleur-Takla lakes boating system, there is nearly 300 kilometres of waterway, primarily comprised of long, narrow lakes.

The fishing is described as excellent, with plenty of opportunities for lake trout, rainbow trout, burbot, kokanee and mountain whitefish. Stuart Lake, which at 90 kilometres long is one of the largest natural lakes in the province, has a marine park. Boating, hunting and wildlife viewing is popular in the area, but be warned: The weather can be fierce and unpredictable. Boaters, especially those in small boats, are cautioned to ply the waters near shore.

For the two other lakes in the system — Trembleur and Takla — the Tachie River connection between Stuart and Trembleur has rapids and a swift current and may be risky to navigate. The Middle River flows in to remote Takla Lake, with 250 km of undesturbed shoreline and isolated bays.

Campfires are not allowed in the area. Visitors are advised to bring a camp stove.

(NOTE: BC Parks fully closed access to its parks during the COVID-19 crisis, including trails, parking lots, beaches, docks and marine buoys. Be sure to check this website for current conditions when planning your future trip.)

