Vanderhoof International Airshow being planned differently this year

Canadian Forces Snowbird fan checks out the cockpit of a Canadair CT-114 Tutor at the 2018 Vanderhoof International Airshow. (Black Press file photo)

Vanderhoof International Airshow Society is going ahead with two plans for its coming show in August.

Dr. Paul Collard, society secretary, said that due to the changing scenarios caused by COVID-19, the society is making two plans for spectators. The first features a drive-in only show, with spectators limited to their vehicles and the space around them. Collard said VIAS can easily accommodate 500 vehicles and could go up to 1,000.

The alternate plan is for the usual ‘park and spectate’ from designated field position, he added.

The F18 is the star of the show, and only Canadian performers this year. “Looking forward particularly to the glider performance of Manfred Radius. It’s hoped he can do an evening performance with pyrotechnics.”

Currently Northern Health has given provisional approval with precautions based on regulations in effect at this time, Collard said. All activities will be outdoors and there will be no dance, hangar party or banquet after the show.

In terms of other COVID protocols, spectators will be required to distance in family groups wearing masks, unless stationary, eating or drinking.

“At this time no food or drink vendors are anticipated. All volunteers and performers will be required to report their COVID status daily,” Collard added.

The airshow would not be possible without volunteers, with 20 core volunteers working on the show. On weekends, more than 60 people, combined with the core volunteers, are making this show a reality.

The Airshow Society is a non-profit organization and the team will be approaching businesses with sponsorship opportunities.

“We would like to stress that this event is entirely dependent on the support of local and regional businesses. A significant grant we have relied on the past for advertising is not being offered this year. We have another grant in the works, but no idea if it will be successful. Business sponsorship is vital for it to happen,” Collard said.

