A man tries to retrieve items from a clothing donation bin in Vancouver, on Wednesday December 12, 2018. The District of West Vancouver is shutting clothing donation bins and looking at options to either make them more secure or remove them following the death of a man on Dec. 30. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

70% of B.C. residents want to ban clothing donation bins: poll

Poll comes after recent deaths in B.C. and Ontario

Seven out of 10 British Columbians say they would support a ban on donation bins following recent deaths, a new Research Co. poll suggests.

The poll, released Tuesday, asked 800 people if they would approve banning the bins and taking their clothing and other items directly to the charity instead.

Women were slightly more likely than men to support nixing the bins, and those living on Vancouver Island and in northern B.C. were slightly less in favour.

Three cities in B.C. have already banned donation bins following several recent deaths.

Richmond, Burnaby and West Vancouver have all told organizations to remove their bins following the death of a man in West Vancouver on New Year’s Eve and the death of a woman in Toronto last week.

READ MORE: Third B.C. city bans clothing donation bins after recent deaths

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are also considering banning the bins, and Inclusion BC has pulled all 146 bins it has in the province.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crow clears security, sets up residence at Vancouver airport
Next story
How an instantly iconic Newfoundland iceberg became a Canada Post stamp

Just Posted

Woman killed in head-on crash near Vanderhoof

RCMP say driver crossed the centre line and hit a loaded fuel tanker truck

RCMP to review actions at Wet’suwet’en pipeline protest camps

Senior Mountie says he hopes protests will be peaceful following deal with hereditary chiefs

‘Tripod’ delays access to Unist’ot’en camp

Social media rumours of cultural significance quashed, meaning police “exclusion zones” should end.

Hereditary chiefs negotiate injunction agreement

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs abide by interim injunction, but gate stays up. Still opposed.

College of New Caledonia wants public’s input on budget

A public consultation will be held Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. at Vanderhoof Campus

VIDEO: Car flies across median, flips over edge of B.C. overpass

Dash cam footage shows vehicle speeding across Brunette Avenue overpass in Coquitlam

Indigenous energy summit includes session on pipeline ownership options

Steven Saddleback of the Indian Resource Council says a session will feature presentations on financing models

Japanese grand champion Kisenosato retires from sumo

The 32-year-old Kisenosato was the first Japanese-born wrestler in 19 years to gain promotion to sumo’s highest rank

UPDATE: Accused B.C. high school killer found fit to stand trial

Gabriel Klein is accused in the 2016 stabbing death of Letisha Reimer at Abbotsford Senior Secondary

Right-wing, neo-Nazi, white supremacist groups an increasing concern: Goodale

Ten people died in April 2018 when Alek Minassian allegedly drove a rental van down the busy stretch in Toronto

Canadian stock exchanges to conduct lottery for ‘POT’ ticker amid high demand

The symbol became available after fertilizer Potash Corp. officially merged with Agrium Inc. in early 2018

Celine Dion pulling 1998 R. Kelly collaboration from streaming services

‘I’m Your Angel’ was recorded in 1998

Millennial Money: Don’t let Instagram envy get you into debt

A full 48 per cent of U.S. households have credit card debt

Jury debates fate of man accused of killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

Police allege Garry Handlen told a cop how he abducted, sexually assaulted and strangled Monica Jack in May 1978

Most Read