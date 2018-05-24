Okanagan Lake (Instagram)

9 temperature records broken across B.C. as warm weather continues

Clearwater, Golden, Williams Lake, Malahat a few of the cities that broke records Wednesday

A ridge of high pressure brought unseasonably warm temperatures to much of southern B.C. this week, leading to a number of hot weather records being broken.

According to Environment Canada, the following records were broken Wednesday in B.C. cities:

Blue River – New record 29.5 C, breaking the 1958 record of 27.8 C

Chetwynd – New record 28 C, breaking previous record of 27.8 C set in 2015

Clearwater – New record 32.7 C, breaking 1941 record of 32.2 C

Clinton – New record 26.1 C, breaking last year’s record of 25.4 C

Golden – New record 31.2, breaking 30.6 C record set in 1940

Malahat – New record 24.4 C, breaking 2001 record of 24.3 C

Valemount – New record 30.9, breaking 84-year-old record of 30.6 C set in 1934

Williams Lake – New record 27.6 C, breaking 26.7 C set in 1969

Yoho Park – New record 25.4 C breaking oldest record of 25 C in 1923

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. woman gets up-close view of Royal wedding
Next story
The priciest home for sale in Canada: A $38M Vancouver penthouse

Just Posted

Safety concerns dominate North Road meeting

Residents voice concern over Canfor’s proposal

Critics charge mayor has conflict of interest

Mayor discounts claims, says it’s about public safety

Finding a balance between economy and environment

For Pete Erickson, a happy medium is key

Nak’azdli Whut’en Chief and Council sign on for Coastal GasLink

Many factors looked at regarding proposed pipeline project

Hot, dry weather in forecast increases wildfire risk

BC Wildfire Service urges public to stay vigilant with fire

Vancouver Island girl scores with winning song for BC Summer Games

‘Colours’ is a perfect theme for 2018 BC Summer Games

Northeastern pipeline approved to go ahead without Pacific NorthWest LNG

NEB approves amendment for $1.4 billion natural gas North Montney Mainline Project

Feds limit chinook fishery to help killer whale recovery

Chinook is main food source for only 76 southern residents killer whales left

B.C. mom who died just before daughter’s wedding wanted family to be happy: twin

Ann Wittenberg was pulled into the ocean while on a surf board in Tofino last weekend

Courtenay-Alberni MP calls for lifeguards at popular surf spot near Tofino

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve is defending its decision to cancel the surf guard program.

Harvey Weinstein to surrender in sex misconduct probe: officials

Would be first criminal charge against Weinstein since scores of women came forward

Media are not an arm of the police, Vice lawyer tells Supreme Court hearing

Ben Makuch challenges Ontario Court of Appeal ruling that he must give materials for stories to RCMP

B.C. launches plan to tackle doctor shortage, emergency room congestion

John Horgan aims to set up regional primary care networks in a ‘team-based’ approach

Vancouver, Squamish pipeline challenges dismissed by court in B.C.

Justice Christopher Grauer ruled the province’s decision to issue the certificate was reasonable

Most Read