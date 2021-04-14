Among the items that Dorothy Agnew of Abbotsford received for her recent 100th birthday were gifts from the Abbotsford Police Department and a special cake. (Submitted photo)

Among the items that Dorothy Agnew of Abbotsford received for her recent 100th birthday were gifts from the Abbotsford Police Department and a special cake. (Submitted photo)

Abbotsford woman receives more than 600 cards from public for 100th birthday

Dorothy Agnew’s family had made the request to celebrate the occasion on March 18

An Abbotsford woman couldn’t have a celebration for her 100th birthday on March 18, due to the pandemic, but the public made up for it by sending her more than 600 cards.

Dorothy Agnew received the greetings after her family made a public request through the media prior to her birthday.

Agnew was still receiving the cards as of Tuesday (April 13).

Among the mail she received were official letters from the Queen and several Members of Parliament, cards from students at four schools, and two cards signed by members of the Abbotsford Police Department (APD).

RELATED: Birthday cards requested for Abbotsford woman turning 100

The APD also gave her a special coin and a book on the history of the local police department signed by Chief Mike Serr.

Her granddaughter Shelley Darlington said all the attention even perked up Agnew’s 97-year-old brother, who lives in the same building as her.

“Her younger brother Jack, who said he didn’t want to live to 100 because of all the fuss, changed his mind when he saw the book (from the APD). Like true siblings, Grandma told her little brother to get his hands off HER book.”

The cards came from all over, including Saskatchewan, Ontario and Tennessee.

Agnew also received a drive-by birthday parade, flowers, gifts and a three-piece cake that spelled out her age. The cake was made by Tasty Treats Fraser Valley in Aldergrove and purchased by Perfection Cleaning.

Darlington said Agnew was thrilled with all the greetings.

“She is so grateful for all the love shown to her by strangers. She cannot believe that people that don’t know her took the time to send her a card,” she said.

“Our family is so grateful to everyone who helped make my grandma’s birthday special and memorable one in this tough time we are all in.”

Agnew was born March 18, 1921 in New Westminster, and still lives on her own. She has three children, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Her first great-great-grandchild is due in June.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Seniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Dorothy Agnew of Abbotsford received more than 600 cards from the public for her recent 100th birthday. (Submitted photo)

Dorothy Agnew of Abbotsford received more than 600 cards from the public for her recent 100th birthday. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about the world’s most famous shipwreck?

Just Posted

Photo collage of loved ones lost to substance use and overdose. (Photo courtesy Moms Stop The Harm)
B.C. overdose deaths still rising 5 years after public health emergency declared

Moms Stop the Harm calls on B.C. to provide safe supply in response to deadly illicit drug use

Binche residents Doug Connors (left) with Ross Duncan and Paul Lewis were thrilled after a mission to rescue a moose stranded on Stuart Lake was successful Friday, April 2. (Photo submitted)
Daring moose rescue on Stuart Lake garners national attention

“I’m just saving an animal,” said Ross Duncan with Paul Lewis and Doug Connors

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has suspended indoor dining at restaurants and pubs until at least April 19 in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sets new COVID-19 daily record with 1,293 cases Thursday

New order allows workplace closures when infections found

The new 3,500 hectare conservancy in Tahltan territory is located next to Mount Edziza Provincial Park. (BC Parks Photo)
New conservancy protects sacred Tahltan land near Mount Edziza Provincial Park

Project is a collaboration between Skeena Resources, conservation groups and the TCG

Marcel Gagnon will be receiving an honorary degree this year from UNBC. (Photo submitted)
Lheidli T’enneh Nation elder to receive honorary degree from UNBC

Artist and advocate, Marcel Gagnon to be recognized June 25

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)
VIDEO: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

One case of the adverse effect has been reported in Canada

(Government of Canada)
Liberal MP caught stark naked during House of Commons video conference

William Amos, in Quebec, appeared on the screens of his fellow members of Parliament completely naked

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to 1,168 Wednesday, nearly 400 in hospital

Now 120 coronavirus patients in intensive care, six more deaths

Moss covered branches are seen in the Avatar Old Growth Forest near Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island, B.C. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. blockades aimed at protecting old-growth forests reveal First Nation split

Two Pacheedaht chiefs say they’re ‘concerned about the increasing polarization over forestry activities’ in the territory

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Richmond RCMP Chief Superintendent Will Ng said, in March, the force received a stand-out number of seven reports of incidents that appeared to have “racial undertones.” (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
‘Racially motivated’ incidents on the rise in B.C’s 4th largest city: police

Three incidents in Richmond are currently being invested as hate crimes, says RCMP Chief Superintendent Will Ng

Commercial trucks head south towards the Pacific Highway border crossing Wednesday (April 14, 2021). The union representing Canadian border officers wants its members to be included on the frontline priority list for the COVID-19 vaccine. (Aaron Hinks photo)
CBSA officers’ union calls for vaccine priority in B.C.

Border officers at ports including, YVR and land crossings should ‘not be left behind’

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie charged with assault for caught-on-camera violent arrest

Const. Siggy Pietrzak was filmed punching a suspected impaired driver at least 10 times during an arrest

A screenshot from a Nuu-chah-nulth healing song and performance created in collaboration between Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso. (Screenshot from YouTube)
WATCH: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation brothers produce COVID-19 healing song

Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso share dance and inspiration.

Most Read