Amelia Powell (left), who has worked as a bikini barista, and Derek Newman, (right), who has been representing the Everett baristas in their federal civil rights lawsuit, seen here in November 2017 in Seattle. Newman in May 2018 began seeking to leave the case. Rikki King / The Herald

Appeals court sides with Washington State city in ‘bikini baristas’ case

Federal appeals court said wearing skimpy attire to sell espresso does not constitute free speech

A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of the City of Everett in Washington State in a lawsuit filed by a group of “bikini baristas.”

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday overturned a lower court judge’s decision to block the city of Everett from imposing a dress-code on the scantily clad coffee servers.

The three-judge appeals panel said wearing skimpy attire, sometimes just pasties and a G-string, to sell espresso at drive-through coffee stands does not constitute free speech protected by the First Amendment.

Seven baristas and the owner of a chain of the coffee stands called “Hillbilly Hotties” sued in 2017 to block the dress code, and U.S. District Judge Marsha Pechman in Seattle agreed with them.

The panel overturned Pechman’s order. Hillbilly Hotties owner Jovanna Edge has said she will appeal.

READ MORE: Judge critical of both sides’ arguments in Everett bikini barista case

Said the City of Everett in a statement Wednesday afternoon: “The city is grateful for the Ninth Circuit’s careful and thorough consideration of this case. The court’s opinion recognized the significant issues that the City has faced and the practical reality of regulating these businesses.”

– with a file from Stephanie Davey with Black Press Media

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
#FacebookDown: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp aren’t working – and people are mad

Just Posted

Chad Day reelected president of Tahltan Central Government

Tahltan mining interests advanced during Day’s first two terms

Firefighters battling 4 new wildfires in northwest B.C.

10 new fires have been sparked since Thursday

Lightning ignites seven wildfires in the Northwest Fire Centre

Crews are fighting flames near Smithers and Rosswood

Stumpage costs to increase on July 1

MLA John Rustad speaks about the issues faced by the B.C. forest industry

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

BC Wildfire called in to help battle U.S. blaze near Osoyoos

BC Wildfire Service is helping with air support

Red Ferrari goes into ‘warp speed’ on Okanagan highway

Canada Day speeder lands $483 ticket, impounded vehicle

B.C. father charged with murder did not mention daughters while in hospital: RCMP corporal

Victoria man on trial in Vancouver for deaths of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6,

Appliance giant suing couple with Okanagan ties

Whirlpool Canada alleges more than 29,000 fraudulent claims filed resulting in $4 million payout

4 injured when man crashes stolen vehicle into crowd at Princeton music festival

Alcohol and, or, substance use is believed to have been a factor, police say

VIDEO: Friends launch fundraiser for B.C. woman run over twice in L.A.

‘We were sitting around and saying someone should do a GoFundMe’

High gas prices: Most suppliers won’t release profit margin details for B.C. inquiry

Premier John Horgan ordered probe as price of gas climbed above $1.70 a litre in mid-May

Vancouver Island father acquitted in baby girl’s death

Warren Baader not guilty of manslaughter in 2016 death of daughter, Molly, in Port Alberni court

Most Read