A new study from UBC has found that people who’ve visited the emergency room for fainting aren’t prone to more car crashes than other drivers. (Freestock-photos/Pixabay.com)

A new study from UBC has found that people who’ve visited the emergency room for fainting aren’t prone to more car crashes than other drivers. (Freestock-photos/Pixabay.com)

Are you OK to drive after fainting? New UBC study says yes

A new study from UBC reveals that drivers who’ved fainted before pose no increased risk on the road

A new UBC study has laid to rest the question of whether or not it’s OK to get behind the wheel of a vehicle if the driver is prone to fainting.

A new study from the UBC Faculty of Medicine, published Aug 1, suggests that people who have visited the emergency room for fainting aren’t prone to more car crashes when compared to other drivers.

The study explores the relationship between first-episode syncope – or fainting – and car crashes. According to the research team, only 9.2 per cent of the 9,200 drivers who participated in the study were involved in a car crash within a year of visiting the emergency room for fainting.

Researchers also found that drivers who fainted didn’t pose an increased risk in the month after their emergency room visit.

In comparison, 10.1 per cent of drivers who visited the emergency room for other problems, were involved in car crashes a year after their visit. That’s compared to the national average of 8.2 per cent of drivers who get into car crashes in any given year.

Despite concerns, imposing driving restrictions on those who’ve fainted isn’t necessary and would contribute to unnecessary stigmatization, the study suggests. However, the research team says that fainting can be a sign of a more serious medical issue and encourages people to visit the doctor if they’ve fainted.

@KemoneMoodley
kemone.moodley@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DrivingUBC

Previous story
QUIZ: A celebration of the fruit harvest

Just Posted

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating an arrest in Burns Lake that left one woman with a broken leg. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police watchdog investigating arrest that left Burns Lake woman with broken leg

Uniformed RCMP officers established a perimeter early this morning in Terrace while the police force’s Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant. (Staff photo)
Officers from Emergency Response Team descend upon Terrace house

Fort Telkwa was the site of a fatal accident August 4. (Deb Meissner photo)
Excavator tumbles into Bulkley River killing operator

Ksan House Society in Terrace will get around $100,000 to hire a coordinator for mental health and support services. (File photo)
14 northern agencies and local governments get fresh funding for capacity building