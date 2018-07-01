B.C. business suits up Nicolas Cage

An Okanagan business had a big celebrity waltz through their doors on the weekend.
MacDermott’s in downtown Kelowna had Nicolas Cage step through their doors.
The A-list star was suited up in a black three-piece suit, dark-brown dress shoes and a light pink dress shirt paired with a pink paisley tie.
Cage has been filming “A Score to Settle” in the Kelowna area.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.