B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster

Child was born at 12:01 a.m. at Royal Columbian Hospital

B.C.’s first baby of the new decade was born at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

The little one arrived at 12:01 a.m., weighing 4 lbs, 10 oz, according to a B.C. government Twitter account.

More to come

