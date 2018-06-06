Urban deer may look curte, but they can be aggressive and should be avoided, particularly in the Spring when they are caring for fawns. (Black Press photo)

B.C. woman chased by deer, prompts warning from conservation

Agressive deer leaves woman rattled and warning others on Vancouver Island

It’s not uncommon, but one Saanich resident’s encounter with an aggressive deer left her upset and wanting to warn others about the hazard posed by what are generally viewed as fairly innocuous wildlife residents within Greater Victoria’s urban neighbourhoods.

The incident occurred on June 4 as the woman was walking her dog along the 3700 block of Aiden Drive. She came upon a doe at the side of the road that seemed to take exception to sharing the area with the woman and her pet dog.

The deer approached the resident and, when she backed away, the presumably grumpy deer persisted, eventually chasing her around a parked car.

“This sort of thing happens every year,” said conservation officer Peter Pauwels.

“In the spring a lot of these does will be caring for their young and, even if you don’t see the fawn in the area, you can almost bet they are very close by,” he said.

“The does are simply acting on instinct to protect their young and they can become quite aggressive.”

The situation was finally resolved when a passing motorist noticed the situation and stopped to help scare away the relentless ruminant.

“Ninety per cent of these incidents involve people walking their dog. I suppose that the dogs represent a threat to the deer and they will behave in a way designed to protect themselves and their young,” noted Pauwels.

“Our best advice is that you should be very careful if you’re walking your dog in an area where you know there may be urban deer. If a situation like this should happen, people should pick up their dog (particularly if it is a smaller breed) and try to back away while putting something between themselves and the deer.”

Pauwels noted that while these incidents are common, the deer tend to be more bluster than danger. The Conservation Office in Victoria has no record of a human ever having been actually physically assaulted in a deer attack.

It was exactly one year ago when another Saanich resident, Romeo Strasbourg, was attacked while out walking his two dogs on Borden Street. In that incident, Strasbourg managed to grab his dog and take refuge on a nearby porch. No one was actually hurt in the encounter.

Previous story
Police chase military tank down U.S. streets

Just Posted

Thousands of dollars of damage done to trees and signs

RCMP reports major property damage outside of school

Highlighting Fort St. James tourism during B.C.’s Tourism Week

As the Government of British Columbia and industry representatives recognized Tourism Week… Continue reading

Treaties used to divide and conquer

Nak’azdli Chief raises concerns about Lheidli T’enneh First Nation treaty

Pope Mountain Arts acts as hub for community creatives

Arts council has a place to call home

Draft principles for relationships with Indigenous issued

Principles set to guide daily work of government employees

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

ZYTARUK: Keeping homicide victims’ names from public a disturbing trend

Not revealing the identities of homicide victims is bad public policy, and here’s why

VIDEO: Conservation group buys Kootenay farm to protect grizzlies, elk, trout

Nature Conservancy of Canada brings 43 hectares near Morrissey Meadows into conservation fold

B.C. doctors told not to limit opioids or refuse care of chronic pain patients

College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. updated its standard of practice for prescribing opioids

Mobile home tenant rules offer more compensation

Evictions for redevelopment a long-time issue for NDP

It’s breeding season, so look out for dive-bombing crows

Breeding leads to some wacky behaviour by animals across B.C. through the spring

‘Out of control’ wildfire burning east of Fairmont Hot Springs

54 hectare blaze discovered Sunday. Currently burning out of control

Feds avert possible delay of marijuana bill

Promise more funding for Indigenous mental health and addiction treatment services, special help for businesses

B.C. speculation tax to cause vacation property price dip: forecast

Royal LePage estimates tax on some buyers will convince a wave of owners to sell vacation homes

Most Read

  • Police chase military tank down U.S. streets

    A soldier allegedly stole an armoured vehicle from a military base in Virginia

  • B.C. woman chased by deer, prompts warning from conservation

    Agressive deer leaves woman rattled and warning others on Vancouver Island