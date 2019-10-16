Cowichan Valley brothers Daniel and Kenneth Boylan have more luck than most, winning big in lotteries numerous times. (Submitted photo)

Cowichan Valley brothers win big in lottery for second time

Playing same numbers net big wins over a three year period

Two brothers from the Cowichan Valley who won B.C.’s largest Scratch & Win top prize ever in 2017 have won again, this time playing Keno.

Daniel and Kenneth Boylan won a combined $36,015 on two separate Keno draws playing the same six numbers.

Daniel purchased his winning ticket for a draw on Oct. 8 in Shawnigan Lake, while younger brother Kenneth purchased his for an Oct. 9 draw in Duncan.

“To play the same numbers on two different draws and win on both of them, it’s amazing,” said Daniel.

“I found out I had won when I was sitting in my truck and just couldn’t believe it.”

The two brothers have been playing lottery together for years, most recently playing Keno, and always with the same six numbers.

In fact, in 2017, the Boylan brothers won one of the top prizes of $2.5 million on the “$250 Million Golden Treasures” Scratch & Win game.

“We still buy lottery tickets,” said Kenneth.

“We haven’t really stopped since (we won the $2.5 million).”

Kenneth says this second big win in three years will go towards taking his kids to Disneyland, while Daniel will be taking a Christmas vacation in Thailand.

