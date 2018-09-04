Chair, knives and bottle caps: 3 anglers clean up B.C. lake by magnet fishing

Magnet fishing helps clean up B.C. waters as detectors hope to find neat gadgets and trinkets

Knives, bottle caps and a chair were just a few of the items a group of anglers came across in Chemainus Lake this weekend.

But their catch of the day wasn’t disappointing for the three men – in fact, just the opposite, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

The trio were using magnets tied to the end of the string, collecting garbage along the bottom of the lake. Magnet fishing is often used as a way to find underwater treasure and metal gadgets.

The group included YouTuber Gaffle Bab, who uploads videos showcasing some of his most prized finds through magnet fishing and detecting across Vancouver Island.

