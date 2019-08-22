Conan turns to the Property Brothers for tips on buying Greenland

Jonathan Scott suggests removing glaciers and mountains to bring in ‘more natural light’

Jonathan Scott, left, and Drew Scott pose for a photo as they promote the new television series “Property Brothers at Home” in Toronto on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Conan O’Brien has turned to real estate experts the Property Brothers for insight on whether the U.S. should purchase Greenland.

The Maple Ridge siblings were featured in a late-night bit in which O’Brien expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump’s interest in the resource-rich Nordic region.

In the segment, O’Brien calls HGTV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott to discuss the scheme via video.

Real estate expert Drew Scott notes that neighbours Canada and Iceland “are both pretty quiet,” while construction expert Jonathan Scott suggests removing glaciers and mountains to bring in “more natural light” and “make it feel a lot bigger.”

The autonomous territory is owned by the Scandinavian country of Denmark. Trump has confirmed reports that he was interested in buying Greenland, an idea that Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen dismissed as “absurd.”

In the bit, O’Brien says he would travel to Greenland as part of his “Conan Without Borders” segment to see whether it was worth buying.

RELATED: Former Maple Ridge teacher gets invite to Property Brother wedding in Italy

A spokesperson for the Property Brothers said Thursday that the twins were not scheduled to appear in more Conan segments, but that they were set to appear next year on Apple’s “Carpool Karaoke,” the streaming spinoff of the popular late-night bit on CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

The segment was shot recently in Los Angeles alongside sisters and actresses Emily and Zooey Deschanel.

The Scott brothers specialize in finding undervalued real estate gems and turning dated properties into dream homes.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
On vaccines, abortion, Goop, doctor Jen Gunter says: ‘I have a duty to speak up’

Just Posted

B.C. sockeye returns drop as official calls 2019 ‘extremely challenging’

Federal government says officials are seeing the same thing off Alaska and Washington state

Teen sexually assaulted at Radley Beach

A sexual assault took place at Radley Beach in Burns Lake on… Continue reading

Australian gold mining giant acquires Red Chris mine

Newcrest now owns 70 per cent of the mine south of Iskut and operatorship

Pride crosswalk too expensive to install says municipal council

Mayor and council have asked staff to investigate whether a bench with a plaque supporting the LGBTQ+ community is feasible

UPDATE: Search crews find 4-year-old boy who went missing near Mackenzie

George went missing early Saturday afternoon

New police force in Surrey must avoid VPD, RCMP errors made in Pickton case: Oppal

Boots are scheduled to be on the ground by spring 2021

Conan turns to the Property Brothers for tips on buying Greenland

Jonathan Scott suggests removing glaciers and mountains to bring in ‘more natural light’

Forests minister visits B.C. town hit by multiple mill shutdowns

A third of Mackenzie turns out for rally, not much to cheer about

Family, NDP celebrate Jack Layton on eighth anniversary of his death

Former leader died of cancer in 2011

B.C. music teacher accused of sexual misconduct involving girls

Police believe other victims could be out there after the arrest of Lamar Victor Alviar

B.C. family stranded in Croatia desperate to come home

Funds being raised to bring back mom and two children

B.C. man on trial for daughters’ murders an intruder broke in

Andrew Berry takes stand in his defense for December 2017 deaths of young daughters

‘Plenty of time for a deal’: Teachers’ union expects kids back in school on Sept. 3

BCTF says class size, composition at the heart of the issue

Province funds new shuttle buses for 13 B.C. senior centres

Activity, socializing helps maintain health, Adrian Dix says

Most Read