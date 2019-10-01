Cost concerns leading more java lovers to home brew over coffee shops: survey

Coffee still a necessity for many: the average Canadian drinks 2.3 cups of coffee each day

Canadian coffee lovers’ requirements for the perfect cup of Joe are turning many to home-brew over local coffee shops, according to a new study.

To mark International Coffee Day Tuesday, hospitality financer Silver Chef released its annual report on coffee, giving an unfiltered look into purchasing habits across the country.

The report, based off responses to an Angus Reid poll, found that the average Canadian drinks 2.3 cups of coffee each day.

“Here in Canada, our love of coffee remains, but we’re looking for a higher quality coffee at a lower price,” Silver Chef president Robert Phelps said in a news release.

ALSO READ: Summerland coffee roasters continue quest for the perfect cup

“These factors are leading more Canadians to brew their own coffee, with 89 per cent of consumers brewing coffee at home, a habit that is new in the last twelve months for 18 per cent of Canadians.”

The report found that cost is most important to millennials. Phelps said this opens opportunities for roasters and coffee shops to offer high quality bean choices for customers to use at home – especially as drip coffee remains the crowd favourite for 69 per cent of people surveyed.

As more and more consumers look to becoming more ethically conscious with their food choices, the same can be said for their coffee beans, the report found.

Roughly 38 per cent of respondents said they use a to-go cup, while 27 per cent care about the origin of the coffee bean. A further 11 per cent said they use oat milks over dairy.

“Awareness of the climate crisis is growing, and Canadians are looking for how they can make changes to their daily habits to minimize their personal impact on climate change,” Phelps said.

“This is changing Canadians coffee habits too, as consumers increasingly question which type of cup or milk is best for the planet.”

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.