Diamonds in space: The final frontier of proposals

As of 2022 for $145 million you could propose to your love while orbiting the moon

If you really do love them to the moon and back, what better way to show your significant other that you’re serious about commitment than to actually go to the moon.

As of 2022, that will be possible.

Take the hand of the one you love and fly over the lunar surface listening to Frank Sinatra’s ‘Fly me to the moon’ – a song that was written before many of these to-be-fiancées were ever born.

Thanks to the ApoteoSurprise agency, a French marriage proposal planner, the dream of a travelling alone with your lover for one-week in an interplanetary flight carried out using a self-contained and autonomous spacecraft, will come true.

However, while the bride-to-be may consider herself a princess she might actually have to be part of a royal family to afford the trip.

The marriage proposal while orbiting the moon will cost just a mere $145 million.

“Reaching for the moon in the name of love is about to become a reality and will achieve the goal to stage the craziest and most outstanding marriage proposal of the last 13.8 billion years,” stated the Paris-based agency.

So, start planning your proposal now because of March 2022 you could be weight-less in love and in space.

There are some catches besides the price point to achieve your proposal goal, such as 12-weeks of prerequisite technical and physical training and being cut off of from all communication with earth for around 30 minutes while the capsule flies over the dark side of the moon.

Taking off from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Fla., the flight-plan followed by the space capsule will mirror that of the Apollo 8 mission in 1968. The spacecraft, travelling at a speed of up to 38,000 km/hr, will be equipped with eight cameras allowing the couple to immortalize their ever-orbiting love.

The couple can also enjoy:

Richard Strauss’s “Thus spoke Zarathustra, Op.30” (Theme from 2001 Space Odyssey) resounding in the two space tourists’ helmets when the first effects of weightlessness are felt

Arrival in lunar orbit, three-days-later, flying over the satellite’s surface at only 200-300 kilometres altitude

A spectacular earth-rise seen from behind the lunar craters and return trip of nearly four days before atmospheric re-entry and final touchdown

If space isn’t your thing you can propose now with the company’s many other packages, from doves to bellboys.

