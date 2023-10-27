Buffy Sainte-Marie performs at the Toronto International Film Festival’s kick off event in Toronto on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. CBC says legendary musician Buffy Sainte-Marie’s birth certificate, other documents and details from family members contradict the singer’s claim that she is Indigenous. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul

Documents contradict Buffy Sainte-Marie’s Indigenous heritage: CBC report

Singer called herself ‘a proud member of the Native community with deep roots in Canada’

CBC says legendary musician Buffy Sainte-Marie’s birth certificate, other documents and details from family members contradict the singer’s claim that she is Indigenous.

Sainte-Marie said Thursday ahead of the report that she doesn’t know who her birth parents are or where she’s from.

She called herself “a proud member of the Native community with deep roots in Canada.”

CBC located her birth certificate, which says Sainte-Marie was born in 1941 in Stoneham, Mass., and the document lists the baby and parents as white.

CBC says Sainte-Marie’s marriage certificate, a life insurance policy and a United States census corroborate the information on the birth certificate.

Family members in the U.S., including Sainte-Marie’s younger sister, told the public broadcaster that Sainte-Marie was not adopted and does not have Indigenous ancestry.

Doubts raised over Sainte-Marie’s First Nations bona fides are roiling the community she claims to be part of and have renewed debate about who gets to speak for whom.

Eleanore Sunchild, an Indigenous lawyer and professor, says that Sainte-Marie hasn’t used her claims of identity to gain advantages, unlike other so-called “pretendians.”

Tracy Robinson, a member of an Indigenous group that has spoken out in similar cases, says Sainte-Marie has a long history of involvement with the Cree Piapot community in Saskatchewan, which is defending her.

Indigenous writer Drew Hayden Taylor says the singer-songwriter is deeply loved by many First Nations people, and her music and life have become part of Indigenous culture.

Others say if Sainte-Marie is lying about her past, it would insult and betray people who did suffer wrongs.

