One of Game of Thrones inspired eight scotch whiskies coming to BC Liquor Stores on Jan. 19. (Diageo)

Game of Thrones-inspired scotch hits BC Liquor Store

Eight single-malt bottles will match each of the Houses of Westeros and the Night’s Watch

Want to drink like the best of Westeros?

You can head over to the BC Liquor Store and snag one of eight scotch whiskies from Diageo to match each of the Houses of Westeros and the Night’s Watch.

“This whisky series is sure to appeal to both the Game of Thrones fans as well as whisky enthusiasts,” Adele Shaw, BC Liquor Stores’ category manager for spirits, said in a release on Monday.

“They’re coming from some of the most iconic scotch distilleries in Scotland with a wide range of flavour profiles, from the sweetly peated Lagavulin to the tropical fruit flavours of Clynelish.”

The collection launches Jan. 19, perhaps to tide fans over before the eighth season of Game of Thrones debuts on April 14.

The full range will be available at these locations:

  • Richmond Brighouse
  • 39th and Cambie, Vancouver
  • Park Royal, West Vancouver
  • Fort Street, Victoria
  • Kelowna Orchard Park

The rest of the collection will be available at 50 select BC Liquor Stores.

Bottles will range in price from $65 to $150.

READ MORE: B.C. liquor boss soaked up almost $250,000 in total compensation

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Where’s Waldo? Explore this super high-resolution photo of Shanghai
Next story
Crow clears security, sets up residence at Vancouver airport

Just Posted

RCMP to review actions at Wet’suwet’en pipeline protest camps

Senior Mountie says he hopes protests will be peaceful following deal with hereditary chiefs

‘Tripod’ delays access to Unist’ot’en camp

Social media rumours of cultural significance quashed, meaning police “exclusion zones” should end.

Hereditary chiefs negotiate injunction agreement

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs abide by interim injunction, but gate stays up. Still opposed.

College of New Caledonia wants public’s input on budget

A public consultation will be held Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. at Vanderhoof Campus

Column: Come together for the Wet’suwet’en people

Former elected chief and CEO of First Nations LNG Alliance hopes for peace amongst Wet’suwet’en.

China sentences B.C. man to death in drug smuggling case

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was detained in 2014 and initially sentenced to 15 years in prison

Possible fatal shooting at Cache Creek home, sources report

Residents on edge as incident unfolds on Stage Road

Kidnapping suspect targeted U.S. girl Jayme Closs after seeing her get on bus

A Wisconsin man is accused of abducting the 13-year-old girl and holding her captive for 3 months

For NDP’s Jagmeet Singh, the pressure rises as the votes draw closer

Leader’s performance in TV interview spawned social-media backlash from NDP supporters and foes alike

Man sentenced to death in China had prior drug convictions in Abbotsford

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, 36, found guilty of smuggling 222 kg of meth

B.C.-wide appeal for missing Okanagan man

With family in Prince George and Victoria, North Okanagan RCMP are appealing to public B.C. wide

New branding features B.C. city on Molson Canadian packaging

It’s just a little line in the fine print but Chilliwack is chuffed nonetheless

UPDATE: Dad, son killed in avalanche in southeast B.C.

Nine snowmobilers were part of the party in the Purcell Mountains

Log exports high on agenda for B.C. NDP and forest industry

Coastal old growth not running out, logger group says

Most Read