Handful of tickets in B.C. won $1M, but $60M Lotto Max jackpot unclaimed

Winning Maxmillion prizes were sold across British Columbia

Friday night’s $60 million Lotto Max jackpot has gone unclaimed, and will again be up for grabs to a lucky winner during the next draw June 8.

The winning numbers were: 2, 11, 17, 28, 22, 25, 39 with bonus number 3.

A ticket in Delta and another in Kitimat won a bit more than $96,000.

A number of B.C. tickets won one of the 50 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each.

Tickets sold in Richmond, Shuswap and Surrey won the full million-dollar cash prize.

Meanwhile, a ticket in Pitt Meadows won $500,000, as the winning numbers were also selected in Ontario.

A ticket sold in South Delta won about $333,000 as those same numbers were selected in Ontario and Quebec.

The June 8 jackpot will remain $60 million, but there will be two more Maxmillion prizes to win.

Earlier this week, a Lotto 6/49 ticket bought in Coquitlam won $30 million – the largest jackpot prize in B.C. history. That person was granted anonymity, a rare move by the BC Lottery Corporation, which said such privacy is only granted when circumstances are extraordinary and can be substantiated with verifiable evidence.

