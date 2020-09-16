Hey, Tyler from Coquitlam: This B.C. man found your message in a bottle in Osoyoos

Brad Crocker is hoping British Columbians can get a message back to Tyler

‘Tyler from Coquitlam’ reads a message in a bottle found in Osoyoos Lake by Brad Crocker in September 2020. (Brad Crocker/Facebook)

Tyler from Coquitlam, we have some good news: the message in a bottle you threw into Osoyoos Lake has been found.

That’s the message Brad Crocker is hoping fellow British Columbians can help get to the originator of a message he recently found while vacationing at the Okanagan-area lake.

“How I found it was kind of a fluke,” Crocker told Black Press Media.

A few weeks ago, the B.C. man said he was throwing a frisbee into the lake for his dog when he came across the plastic bottle, which he initially thought was floating garbage.

“I normally pick up any garbage I see at the lake but this time the bottle had a piece of paper inside,” he explained. “I couldn’t get it out with my fingers so I walked back up to the trailer to get a knife to cut the top off.”

The message inside, drawn in crayon, simply reads: Tyler From Coquitlam.

Crocker, who has grandchildren himself, quickly took to Facebook in hopes of letting Tyler know that his message has been received. His post has been shared roughly 400 times as of Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 15).

“Crossing my fingers that he sees the post.”

