How much money should you leave behind after death?

BC Funerals Association says a death in a family unit occurs, on the average, once every 12 years

You can’t take it with you when you die, so how much money should you leave behind?

Not everyone has money to pass along in their will, but retirement adviser Willis Langford says it’s good to leave at least enough for your funeral costs.

According to the BC Funerals Association, a death in a family unit occurs, on the average, once every 12 years.

According to the Public Guardian and Trustee of British Columbia, the personal representative named in a will has the first priority in arranging the funeral of a loved on, followed by the deceased person’s spouse.

Next are adult children, adult grandchildren, parents, adult siblings, adult nieces and nephews, then other closest next of kin.

Depending on the cause of death and other factors, British Columbians have access to nine different death benefits and financial assistance programs.

With files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fat Girls hike too: Body-positive group looks to form new chapter in B.C.

Just Posted

Racism and hate still have no place in Fort St. James

Council highlights the communities ongoing efforts to combat hate

Fort St. James tourist attraction still going strong

“World Class Chicken Racing” remains popular

Boost to campsite locations for 2018 season

Whether you call British Columbia your home or you are entertaining out-of-province… Continue reading

Agricultural economist to study wages for farm workers

According to an information bulletin released by the Ministry of Labour, the… Continue reading

New scholarships available for grad students in B.C.

Students across British Columbia who are currently enrolled in graduate-level degree programs… Continue reading

Trudeau honours Fredericton shooting victims as he opens Toronto street festival

Opening of the street festival included a minute of silence and acknowledged first responders

Motorists urged to be cautious as lightning storms head for some B.C. highways

Thompson Nicola and Okanagan highways to see hail, thunder and lightning, Environment Canada says

How much money should you leave behind after death?

BC Funerals Association says a death in a family unit occurs, on the average, once every 12 years

PHOTOS: Hundreds gather at a B.C. City Hall after removal of Sir John A. Macdonald Statue

People rallied in support and in protest of the removal, carrying signs and chanting

COLUMN: Survival of one of the last migratory herds in North America

The Porcupine Caribou battle to stay alive within the Alaskan National Wildlife Refuge

B.C. Conservatives want a full overhaul of ICBC

Their goal is to reduce insurance rates for B.C. drivers.

Vehicle drives into Quesnel hospital doors in attempted robbery

The police are still looking for the suspects

UPDATED: Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, charged in Fredericton shooting

Man accused of killing Bobbie Lee Wright, Donnie Robichaud, Const. Robb Costello, Const. Sara Burns

Removal of John A. Macdonald statue at B.C. City Hall met with divided crowd

People debated race and politics while Sir John A. Macdonald was removed from Victoria’s City Hall

Most Read

  • How much money should you leave behind after death?

    BC Funerals Association says a death in a family unit occurs, on the average, once every 12 years