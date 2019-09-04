Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

WARNING: Content in this story is not appropriate for all readers.

A development company is apologizing after a vulgar message was spotted recently on an electric street sign.

The digital sign displayed a sexually explicit message, according to a photo snapped outside of Mission Group’s Ella building construction site on Ellis Street and Bernard Avenue and posted on Reddit shortly after Aug. 29.

Reddit user u/GuyOne posted the picture on the online forum, saying it was “an interesting sign downtown.”

Kelowna communications consultant Marnie Douglas confirmed the sign wasn’t owned by the city, and was rented by Mission Groups General Contractor.

“The developer was required to put up signage as part of the crane removal and they likely rented the sign for that purpose. If the sign is not locked, someone could get into it and tamper with the copy,” Douglas said.

And that’s exactly what happened.

ITC rented the sign from United who was responsible for controlling the information, Greggain said. A member of United did not secure the controls on the sign properly, which left the digital sign up to any passerby’s interpretation.

“Mission Group and ITC would like to sincerely apologize to anyone who may have witnessed this inappropriate wording,” Greggain said.

ALSO READ: Big White Bikers wrapped the globe 1.5 times this summer

ALSO READ: UBCO receives $1.5M feferal contribution to defence research

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

 

Previous story
U.S. Catholic school pulls Harry Potter books in case students ‘conjure evil spirits’

Just Posted

Bachrach, Sawyer react after 14 New Brunswick NDP candidates jump ship to Greens

The NDP have not been able to nominate a single federal candidate in New Brunswick

No wildfires this summer, but residents should still be careful with campfires says fire chief

The fire department in Fort St. James responded to 38 calls between… Continue reading

Search called off for Nass River kayaker

RCMP still have not received missing persons report — public’s help, information needed

Missing mushroom picker found after two days

Wayne Morrison, 67, was reported missing Tuesday evening

Terrace Search and Rescue looking for missing kayaker in Nass River

RCMP Air Services has been dispatched to help

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

Canadian Hurricane Centre says storm expected this weekend as Category 1 or strong tropical storm

Former B.C. Mountie charged with seven counts of breach of trust

BC Prosecution Service announced the charges have been approved

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

PPC candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley has car stolen, crashed into house

Craven said that he does not believe he was targeted due to his candidacy

B.C. man in hospital after baseball thrown at windshield while driving

Man was driving home from Vernon when glass shattered into his eye

Federal appeals court approves six First Nations challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

Environmental challenges were dismissed, disappointing those groups

Most Canadians would trade free social media for privacy, government action: survey

Majority of those asked thing social media is overall a positive

Most Read