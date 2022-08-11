The Perseid meteor shower will be at its peak and best viewed during the nights of Aug. 11 and 12. (File photo)

The Perseid meteor shower will be at its peak and best viewed during the nights of Aug. 11 and 12. (File photo)

Look up! Perseid meteor shower and supermoon a double-whammy in B.C. skies

Thursday Aug. 11 will be a full moon and the peak of the annual Perseid meteor shower

If there are clear skies over your town tonight, you’re in for one of the sky’s best shows of the year — the Perseid meteor shower.

The Perseid meteor shower occurs every year from mid-July to August. This year, it peaks on Thursday (Aug. 11) into the early morning hours of Aug. 12.

This year, the meteor shower will be joined by a full supermoon. The full moon will peak on Aug. 12, but it’ll be fully illuminated on Thursday night. It will be the final supermoon of the year. Supermoons occur when the full moon’s orbit is closest to the earth.

The stage is set for a clash between the Perseid and the supermoon, as the light from the supermoon will outshine some of the dimmer meteors.

Despite the bright moonlight, meteors should be visible in all parts of the sky and all regions of B.C. — as long as it’s not too cloudy. Ideal viewing conditions are areas without too many lights.

