Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) battles Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during second half basketball action in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, California on Friday, June 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Making history: Where to watch the Toronto Raptors Game 5 of the NBA finals

Vancouver, Victoria, even Prince Rupert all have view parties

Although the City of Vancouver might not be hosting a viewing party for Game 5 of the NBA finals but there are still lots of places to get a larger than life viewing of the possibly historic game.

The Toronto Raptors are taking on the Golden State Warriors at 6 p.m. Monday and if they win, they could be the first ever Canadian NBA champions.

READ MORE: Raptors a win away from NBA title after beating Warriors 105-92

Cineplex is hosting viewing parties at its locations in Langley, International Village in Vancouver, Odeon Park & Tilford Cinemas in North Vancouver, Riverport in Richmond and its Victoria cinemas.

Abbotsford residents can catch the game at the Abbotsford Centre, while those in Richmond can check out the River Rock Casino viewing party.

READ MORE: Abbotsford Centre hosting Raptors Game 5 viewing party

In Vancouver, the Fortune Sound Club viewing party features no cover, free pizza, prizes and more, starting at 5:30 p.m.

And almost as far away from Toronto as you can get in Canada is Prince Rupert, which is hosting a 500-person viewing party at the city’s arena.

If your city isn’t hosting any viewing parties, fans can always hit up the nearest bar, set up a projector in the yard or at worst, there’s always the couch.

READ MORE: Raptors fans risk ridicule to cheer team deep in Golden State Warriors’ territory

READ MORE: Raptors remain all-business on eve of what could be historic victory

READ MORE: Raptors fans prepare for Monday’s potentially championship-clinching Game 5

