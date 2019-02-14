Many British Columbians will be buying their own flowers this Valentine’s Day. Data from 2016 shows nearly half of B.C. residents over 15 are single. (Unsplash)

More than 1.6 million singles in B.C. this Valentine’s Day

Flying solo in one of the country’s most romantic provinces

For those flying solo on the dreaded day of love, take solace in knowing you aren’t alone. Statistics Canada data from 2016 show more than 12 million single Canadians and more than 1.6 million single British Columbians.

In fact, nearly half of the 3.8 million people over 15-years-old in B.C. are single, and 28.8 per cent of homes in B.C. are occupied by only one person.

But even with all those singles, romance is far from dead.

More than $7.2 billion worth of wine was sold across the country between April 2016 and April 2017 – with red wine accounting for 53.4 per cent of total wine sales.

And in 2017, B.C. brought in 15.2 per cent of the country’s movie theatre revenue.

Not to mention Victoria, the province’s capitol, has been named the most romantic city in Canada for six years straight.

Victoria was only one of seven B.C. cities to make the top 20 list in 2019, based on sales of romance novels, romantic comedies, relationship books, jewellery and sexual wellness products.

North Vancouver, Kelowna, Courtenay, Vancouver, Langley and Port Coquitlam all had spots as the top cities for romance across the nation.

RELATED: Victoria named most romantic city by Amazon Canada

All in all, those celebrating Valentine’s Day without a significant other should be happy to note that, there really are a number of fish in the B.C. sea.

RELATED: Love on borrowed time: Cancer patients find romance despite terminal prognosis


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. couple wins $5 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot
Next story
B.C. has spoken: Billy Ray Cyrus owns worst Valentine’s Day song

Just Posted

Unist’ot’en not joining hereditary chiefs’ provincial reconciliation

A potlatch feast will be held in March by the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to discuss with clans.

Fort St. James painter to showcase the wilderness of B.C.

The exhibition titled En Plein Air will be held until March 7

More charges laid in connection to an alleged drug trafficking ring in B.C.’s north

The investigation into street and mid-level drug trafficking first began in July 2015

Conifex curtailing sawmill operation for three weeks

150 production employees have been impacted since November

Hereditary chiefs renew demand for pipeline shutdown

Coastal GasLink found non-compliant with environmental assessment certificate last year

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

BC Hydro forced to misspend billions on private energy contracts, report says

Previous government pressured it to buy too much of the wrong energy at inflated prices, report says

Amazon ditches New York headquarters

The online retailer faced opposition from some New York politicians

More than 1.6 million singles in B.C. this Valentine’s Day

Flying solo in one of the country’s most romantic provinces

Drug users, B.C. advocates fear federal election may sideline safer opioids policy

Health Canada needs to provide information to the public about the safer-opioids review, Leslie McBain says

Snowstorms delay mail delivery for parts of B.C.: Canada Post

Canada Post’s major processing centre for much of B.C. is in Vancouver

B.C. couple wins $5 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

Port Alberni husband and wife plan to put money aside for children and grandchildren

B.C.’s private power vision shows up as big charge to hydro bills

NDP tracks B.C. Liberal donations while long-term contracts signed

NASA rover finally bites the dust on Mars after 15 years

In the end, Opportunity outlived its twin by eight years

Most Read