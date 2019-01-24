Naked snow sculptures appear on streets of B.C. city

These snowmen and women have a bit more going on than coal for eyes and a carrot for a nose, in fact they don’t have heads at all but are equipped with other traits.
After Wednesday’s dump of snow, a man known around Kelowna’s downtown for his wire-art trees, took to sculpting the white stuff into something a little more interesting than the slush it might have been destined for.
Alian sculpted the snow into various naked body forms and placed them along Bernard Avenue.
The snow art is gaining a lot of attention from passersby and social media.
According to Facebook, Alian did the sculpting himself all by hand.
What do you think of downtown Kelowna’s latest art installation?
