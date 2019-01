No win in Friday night’s draw means the next Lotto Max draw will be approximately $17 million

No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

One ticket buyer did win $309,000 with six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus.

Winning numbers were 3, 19, 22, 30, 32, 37, 40 and bonus 20.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 25 will be approximately $17 million.

