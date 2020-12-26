A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)

A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)

Oh deer: A look at B.C.’s top animal stories of 2020

From puppies to a very special goose, 2020 brought out the best in our fluffy friends

Amid a long, crazy year it’s been easy to forget the good stuff. But our fluffy friends have done their best to brighten up 2020 with their crazy hijinks, funny escapes and all around joyful moments.

Hammy 2.0? Prince Rupert deer spotted with bright pink yoga ball stuck in antlers

Three years ago we got Hammy, the famous Prince Rupert deer spotted frolicking around town. But in 2020, Hammy 2.0 upped the ante by getting a bright pink yoga ball stuck in his antlers. Maybe he was just trying out a new at-home workout, as we all were this year. But don’t fret – fortunately, Hammy 2.0 didn’t get stuck with his new accessory for long. READ MORE

‘Bonnie’ and ‘Henry’ among latest litter of service dog puppies

We couldn’t make a wrap up of any stories this year and not mention B.C.’s patron saint, we mean provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry. In what has been a tumultuous year, Henry has always reminded us to be kind, be calm and be safe. And while Labrador puppies Bonnie and Henry are most likely very far from calm, they are a bright spot of 2020. READ MORE

Kevin, the famous Penticton goose needs help

Ah, Kevin. The goose spent his summer waddling around Okanagan Lake beaches, being fed mini-donuts and wading in the water near shore. But unfortunately, Kevin has a broken wing and he needs help. While many have tried, the wily goose has eluded rescue efforts – but maybe 2021 will be a better year for him? READ MORE

Bear cub tries to cross U.S.-Canada border, taken to wildlife shelter instead

To be fair, Annie the bear cub tried to run away from the U.S before the results of the presidential election were known – and we’re not entirely sure we can blame her. Either way, she has a safe home here in B.C. for the winter at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Society. READ MORE

Who are you calling a trash panda? Raccoon takes a shift at Tim Hortons

It seems like garbage bins didn’t offer as many goodies as usual this year, as one of Toronto’s resident trash pandas took a second job at Tim Hortons. While apparently the raccoon didn’t make it past its first shift, we applaud the initiative. READ MORE

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

AnimalsBest of 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Christmas to the test
Next story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 27 to Jan. 2

Just Posted

Santa Claus can be seen in many places at this time of year. Do you know about the history of Santa? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Christmas to the test

How much do you really know about the iconic Dec. 25 holiday and its traditions?

A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)
Oh deer: A look at B.C.’s top animal stories of 2020

From puppies to a very special goose, 2020 brought out the best in our fluffy friends

CGL has closed down the two lodges to everyone except the essential staff. (Lakes District News file photo)
Coastal Gas Link outbreak sees six new COVID positive cases

Northern Health identifies 18 active cases between the two workforce accommodations

Biserka Becker was the first person to receive the vaccine in the Northern Health region. She is a care aide at Jubilee Lodge in Prince George. (Photo - Northern Health)
NH administers first COVID-19 vaccine to care aide worker in Prince George

Biserka Becker amongst 10 others who received the vaccine Dec. 22

Sixteen employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in association with the most recent outbreak at the LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
Single-person case increase in second LNG Canada site COVID-19 outbreak

Sixteen employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time

More than 500 people race towards the cold waters of Boundary Bay for the 40th annual Polar Bear Swim at Centennial Beach in Delta, B.C. on Jan. 1, 2020. Friday, Jan. 1 is Polar Bear Plunge Day around the world. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 27 to Jan. 2

Polar Bear Plunge Day, Bacon Day and Fruitcake Toss Day are all coming up this week

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP investigating after pedestrian struck, killed on Christmas in Surrey

The incident happened in the Newton area

Smoke billows from the site of an explosion in the area on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Explosion rattles downtown Nashville, knocks communications offline

An RV exploded Christmas morning and police believe it was intentional

Canadian Press
Shift in perspective:’ Indigenous place names moving Canada from colonial past

A plan in March to use Indigenous names for some communities along the Sunshine Coast was met with backlash

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Summit Tiny Homes, located in Vernon, was named as a finalist for a provincial small business award. (Summit Tiny Homes)
Tiny home demand up during pandemic as people seek change

Canadians re-evaluate how they live after COVID-19

Owner Kait Waugh is shown at her store called the Fat Plant Farm in Regina on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
‘Plant boom:’ Working from home, pandemic stress has people turning green

“I definitely did not expect sales to double”

Dr. Amy Rapkiewicz, pathology department chair at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island, looks at slides from a biopsy in her office in Mineola, N.Y., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has helped revive the autopsy at many hospitals. The procedure has helped doctors this year understand what coronavirus does to patients’ organs and how they might better treat some of the disease’s more baffling symptoms. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
The autopsy, a fading practice, revealed secrets of COVID-19

Early autopsies confirmed COVID does not just cause respiratory disease, but can also attack other vital organs

(via The Canadian Press)
Conceived and born in a pandemic: December babies show unique experience of pregnancy

Most pregnant people with COVID experience mild sickness and recover, says experts

Most Read