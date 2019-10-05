Okanagan society nurses cat found starving, badly injured ‘back to his new handsome self’

Geronimo was brought in to the society in May, but is now healthy and happy

A cat, found in the Okanagan starving and depressed from a number of injuries, has made a miraculous turnaround and now looking for his forever home.

Geronimo was brought into the Okanagan Humane Society four months ago.

“He was barely moving or eating, injured with lesions all over his head and body likely from fighting off wildlife, birds and other cats,” the society said in a Facebook post this week.

“His eyes were scratched and infected; his skin like leather with little fur left. He was scarred and scared.”

The society worked to trap the seven-year-old feline and shortly after brought him into Alpine Pet Hospital.

Over the last several months he’s received antibiotics, pain medicine and tender love and care from staff. He’s now fully recovered and is happy and healthy.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.