Premier John Horgan posted an apology on Twitter Feb. 17, 2021, to a fellow ‘John Horgan’ who has been receiving complaints about SkyTrain project delays. (John Horgan/Twitter)

People have been complaining about SkyTrain project delays to the wrong John Horgan

Professor John Horgan teaches psychology 4,700 kilometres away in Georgia State University

British Columbians have been writing to John Horgan to voice their frustration on the delayed SkyTrain project to the University of B.C. – but somehow have confused the province’s premier with a professor 4,700 kilometres away with the same name.

Professor John Horgan, who teaches psychology at Georgia State University, took to Twitter Wednesday to let his “Canadian friends” know that those writing to him have the wrong man.

“I appreciate your frustration and know there are implications for the whole province not just UBC, but I am not the John Horgan you seek.”

In response, the premier apologized for the mixup along with a photo of a handwritten card.

“When it’s safe, you’ll have to come visiti beautiful B.C.”

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans to spend $14.9 billion in funding over the next eight years on public transportation projects around the country, including in Metro Vancouver.

Extending the Broadway SkyTrain to the university campus is part of the Mayors’ Council 10-year vision, with a price tag of $3.3 to $3.8 billion.

ALSO READ: TransLink lays out costs for light rail, SkyTrain to UBC

Details on what federal funding will be doled out to B.C. projects have not yet been determined.

