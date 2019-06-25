PHOTO: Moose cow and calf relax in Williams Lake flower garden

Homeowners in Williams Lake got quite a surprise Monday afternoon when their security camera captured images of a cow moose and her calf resting in the flower garden.
The calf appears to be brand new and can be seen resting and following her mother in the backyard.
Residents are reminded to keep their dogs on a leash as animals are just being born in and around the city, especially of they don’t want any trouble from the offspring’s protective mothers.
