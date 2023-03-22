Prince Rupert’s Geraldine McLean is looking forward to spending time with her grandchildren after winning $100,000 on a BC Lottery Bingo Scratch card which she redeemed on March 14 in Vancouver. (Photo: supplied)

Prince Rupert’s Geraldine McLean is looking forward to spending time with her grandchildren after winning $100,000 on a BC Lottery Bingo Scratch card which she redeemed on March 14 in Vancouver. (Photo: supplied)

Prince Rupert woman ‘off the clock’ thanks to $100K in bingo scratch winnings

Winning ticket sold at PJ’s Haidaway on Park Ave.

Retirement dreams have come true for a Prince Rupert resident after scratching a winning $100,000 lottery ticket, announced BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC), on March 21.

Geraldine McLean told BCLC she is officially “off the clock” after winning big on a Bingo Grand Scratch and Win ticket. She travelled to the BCLC Vancouver office on Marc h 14 to redeem her prize in person.

According to the lottery corporation, McLean, who played the lottery with a dream of one day retiring on a big win, was taken aback when she discovered her luck.

“I was at work and thought to myself, ‘am I going to tell anyone?” she said, adding she looks forward to the financial freedom from her win and spending more time with her grandchildren.

The winning ticket was purchased at PJ’s Haidaway Foods on Park Ave. Store owner Parm Sandhu has owned the lucky store for just over 8 years and said he found out about the win through “Prince Rumours.”

The winning store ticket is the largest boon he has sold so far, with a previous $25,000 winning ticket as well.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert resident wins $5.6 million

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Lottery

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ask about rooster return policy when getting chicks for your yard: BC SPCA
Next story
Cult of Cold: B.C. barber hoists power of cold-plunges to find empowerment

Just Posted

Representatives from Gitanyow First Nation, Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs, Meziadin Junction Limited Partnership,Mayor Angela Danuser of Stewart and Stikine NDP MLA Nathan Cullen at the March 2023 announcement of expanded internet service to Gitanyow and Stewart.(submitted photo by Ministry of Citizens’ Services).
High-speed internet access coming to remote Gitanyow, Stewart

Skeena Bulkley MP Taylor Bachrach tabled a private member’s bill which he believes will help protect airline passengers on March 20. He is pictured here at the second-anniversary ceremony of the sinking of tug Ingenika on Feb. 10 in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern view)
Skeena-Bulkey Valley MP tables bill to increase airline passenger protection

Dr. David Try from Kitselas Geothermal and Tim Thompson from Borealis Geothermal in Calgary faced numerous questions at a March 16 open house while explaining plans to drill for super-heated water on the east side of Lakelse Lake. (Staff photo)
Lakelse Lake residents skeptical about plans to drill for hot water

Gitxsan blockade of CN rail lines near New Hazelton in early 2020 erected in support of Wet’suwet’en opposition to the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline. (File photo)
RCMP do not agree to abide by Gitxsan chiefs’ ban on ‘militarized squadron’