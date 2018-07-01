Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

So you love facts about Canada, eh?

But just how much do you really know about the culture, history and geography of the nation?

And as Canadians do, we wish you the best of luck as you make your way through the following 20 questions:

1. Canada, with an area of 9,984,670 square kilometres, is the second largest country in the world. Which country is third largest?

a. Brazil

b. China

c. The United States

d. Kazakhstan

ANSWER:

China has an area of 9,596,961 square kilometres, placing it third in area. The United States in fourth and Brazil is fifth. Kazakhstan, with an area of 2,724,900 square kilometres, is the world’s largest landlocked country.

2. Which is the most widely spoken Aboriginal language in Canada?

a. Cree

b. Inuktitut

c. Ojibway

d. Montagnais-Naskapi (Innu)

e. Dene

ANSWER:

There are 99,950 Cree-speaking people in Canada. That is more than the combined total of those who speak Inuktitut (35,690,) Ojibway (32,460,) Montagnais-Naskapi (Innu) (11,815) and Dene (11,130)

3. What is Canada’s national anthem?

a. O Canada

b. God Save the Queen

c. The Maple Leaf Forever

d. The Star-Spangled Banner

ANSWER:

O Canada has been Canada’s official national anthem since 1980. Since 1939, it has been the de facto national anthem. The French lyrics have been unchanged since 1880. The first English version was written in 1906 and revised in 1908. Since then, the English lyrics have been changed three times, most recently in 2018.

4. Several of Canada’s Prime Ministers were born in the United Kingdom. Which was the last British-born Prime Minister?

a. Paul Martin

b. Stephen Harper

c. John Turner

d. William Lyon Mackenzie King

ANSWER:

John Turner was born in Richmond, Surrey, England in 1929. He was the Prime Minister of Canada in 1984.

The only other Prime Ministers born in the United Kingdom were Sir John A. Macdonald (born 1815 in Glasgow, Lanarkshire, Scotland,) Alexander Mackenzie (born 1922 in Logierait, Scotland) and Sir MacKenzie Bowell (born 1823 in Rickingham, Suffolk, England.)

5. Which British Prime Minister was born in Canada?

a. Andrew Bonar Law

b. Benjamin Disraeli

c. Winston Churchill

d. Sir Robert Walpole

ANSWER:

Andrew Bonar Law was the British Prime Minister from 1922 to 1923. He was born in Kingston, Colony of New Brunswick on Sept. 16, 1858 and died in London, England on Oct. 30, 1923. He is the only Prime Minister of the United Kingdom who was not born in the British Isles.

6. Where did Stompin’ Tom Connors get his musical start?

a. Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan

b. Thunder Bay, Ontario

c. Timmins, Ontario

d. Saint John, New Brunswick

ANSWER:

Connors was born in Saint John, but his career was launched in Timmins. During his career from 1964 to 1978 and 1988 to 2013, he sang about Canadian culture.

7. Which of the following bands or performers did not originate in or near Toronto?

a. Rush

b. Loverboy

c. Triumph

d. Bruce Cockburn

ANSWER:

Loverboy was formed in Calgary in 1979. The band is now based in Vancouver. While Bruce Cockburn was born in Ottawa, his musical career began in Toronto.

8. Animated characters Snow White and Bugs Bunny both share a Canadian connection. What is their tie with Canada?

a. The scenery in Snow White and the first Bugs Bunny animation is based on northern Ontario

b. Both are the creations of a Canadian-born film animator

c. The films were first shown in Canadian theatres, before being seen anywhere else

d. Disney and Warner Brothers both had their animation studios in Montreal

ANSWER:

Film animator Charles Thorson (1891-1967) was born in Winnipeg, but worked at Disney and also at Warner Brothers. The character of Snow White was based on a waitress he had met in Winnipeg in the 1920s.

9. Canada Day marks the anniversary of Canada becoming a country. How old is Canada this year on July 1?

a. 67 years

b. 138 years

c. 151 years

d. 242 years

ANSWER:

Canada celebrates its 151st birthday on July 1. The country was formed on July 1, 1867.

10. Which Canadian location is is the most northerly permanently inhabited place in the world?

a. Tuktoyaktuk, Northwest Territories

b. Eureka, Nunavut

c. Alert, Nunavut

d. Point Pelee, Ontario

ANSWER:

Alert, Nunavut is the most northerly permanently inhabited place. It has a latitude of 82°30’05”north and is only 817 kilometres from the north pole. According to the 2016 census, the population of Alert was 62.

11. Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky played for the Edmonton Oilers before being traded to the Los Angeles Kings. When was he traded?

a. 1979

b. 1988

c. 1999

d. 2006

ANSWER:

Gretzky was traded on Aug. 9, 1988. He also played briefly for the St. Louis Blues and the New York Rangers. He retired from playing hockey in 1999.

12. Who was the first Canadian to walk in space?

a. Marc Garneau

b. Roberta Bondar

c. Julie Payette

d. Chris Hadfield

ANSWER:

In 2001, Chris Hadfield was the first Canadian to walk in space. Marc Garneau was the first Canadian in space, in 1984 and Roberta Bondar was the first Canadian woman in space, in 1992. Julie Payette was the first Canadian to visit the International Space Station in 1999.

13. When was the North-West Mounted Police formed?

a. 1620

b. 1868

c. 1873

d. 1920

ANSWER:

The North-West Mounted Police was established in 1873 to maintain law and order in the Northwest Territories. In 1920, the NWMP, the Royal North-West Mounted Police and the Dominion Police were merged to form the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

14. The Klondike Gold Rush drew thousands of people to the Yukon Territory in search of gold. When was the gold rush?

a. 1848 to 1855

b. 1896 to 1899

c. 1904 to 1911

d. 1952 to 1982

ANSWER:

The gold rush in the Yukon lasted from 1896 until 1899. However, the peak of the rush was much shorter, from 1897 to 1898.

15. Canadian writer Douglas Coupland’s first novel, Generation X: Tales for an Accelerated Culture, is an examination of the generation following the Baby Boom. In which city is Generation X set?

a. Vancouver

b. Toronto

c. Zurich

d. Palm Springs

ANSWER:

The story is set around 1990, in Palm Springs, California. Coupland was living in California when he was working on the book.

16. Which fictional RCMP officer was featured in The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle?

a. Sgt. Preston (and his dog Yukon King)

b. Cst. Benton Fraser

c. Sgt. Renfrew (and his dog Cuddles)

d. Dudley Do-Right of the Mounties

ANSWER:

Dudley Do-Right of the Mounties was a character in The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, 1959 to 1964. Sgt. Preston and Yukon King were featured in the radio drama, Challenge of the Yukon from 1938 to 1950. Cst. Benton Fraser was a character in the television series Due South from 1994 to 1999. Sgt. Renfrew and Cuddles were featured in the radio version of the Royal Canadian Air Farce, 1973 to 1997.

17. Canada’s three territories all have high percentages of Aboriginal people. Which province (not territory) has the highest percentage of First Nations, Inuit and Metis people?

a. Manitoba

b. Saskatchewan

c. Newfoundland and Labrador

d. British Columbia

e. Ontario

ANSWER:

In Manitoba, 223,310 people, or 18.0 per cent of the population are Aboriginal. Saskatchewan’s Aboriginal population is 175,020, or 16.3 per cent of the population. The percentage in Newfoundland and Labrador is 8.9 per cent. In British Columbia, it’s 5.9 per cent and in Ontario, it’s 2.8 per cent. Nationwide, 1,673,780 people in Canada are First Nations, Metis or Inuit.

18. Canadian writer Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel, The Handmaid’s Tale, has been made into a movie, an opera and a television series. When was the novel first published?

a. 1971

b. 1985

c. 1993

d. 2016

ANSWER:

The novel was published in 1985. Atwood has said that the fictional Republic of Gilead is based on trends she saw in the United States at the time she was writing the story.

19. Which colourful mayor of Toronto brought international media attention to that city because of numerous scandals and controversies?

a. Rob Ford

b. Mel Lastman

c. Nathan Phillips

d. Art Eggleton

ANSWER:

Rob Ford, the 64th Mayor of Toronto, was surrounded by controversies and scandals, including a substance abuse scandal during his time in office. (His brother Doug Ford, Jr., is now the premier of Ontario.)

20. How long is the border between Canada and the United States?

a. 3.32 kilometres

b. 5,525 kilometres

c. 8,891 kilometres

d. 348,400 kilometres

ANSWER:

The border, at 8,891 kilometres, is the world’s longest border between two countries.

How did you do, eh?

You’re a Canadian superstar – 17-20 correct

Non-Canadians find your knowledge impressive – 14-16 correct

You did okay, eh! – 11-13 correct

You could do better… – 10 or lower correct

