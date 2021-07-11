Summerland’s Kettle Valley Steam Railway has been operating since 1995. The tourist train operates on tracks from the historic Kettle Valley Railway, which provided passenger service to the Okanagan Valley from 1915 to 1964. (Black Press file photo)

Summerland’s Kettle Valley Steam Railway has been operating since 1995. The tourist train operates on tracks from the historic Kettle Valley Railway, which provided passenger service to the Okanagan Valley from 1915 to 1964. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about transportation

Whether you prefer planes, trains, automobiles or something else, summer is a time for taking a trip

Now that travel restrictions have been relaxed, many people are planning for a vacation getaway.

It has been said getting there is half the fun. Whether your preferred mode of transportation is flying, driving, riding a train, boating or something else, travel is likely in your future.

How much do you know about transportation? Put your knowledge to the test with these dozen questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Understanding heat and cold

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready to go camping?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Meet the Simpsons

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of July 11 to 17

Just Posted

(BC WIldfire Service Handout photo)
Area restriction issued for Klawli Lake north of Fort St. James due to forest fire

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako in conjunction with BC Parks and Takla Nation issued an evacuation alert as a result of the Mount Porter wildfire Thursday, July 8. (Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako handout photo)
Evacuation alert issued for area north of Fort St. James due to wildfire

A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
Lytton residents left homeless after fatal wildfire get 1st look at devastation

This aerial photo of a wildfire burning approximately 60 kilometres south of Vanderhoof near Chilako was captured by BC Wildfire Service on July 2, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Burn operations remove fuel near Chilako fire