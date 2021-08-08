Whether you enjoy birthday parties, house parties or political parties, take our quiz celebrating parties. (Pixabay.com)

QUIZ: It’s party time

With a federal election in the forecast, test your knowledge of political parties and other parties

It’s party time.

With a federal election expected this fall, the various Canadian political parties will field candidates and promote their platforms, in hopes of getting the support of voters.

Whether you follow the political parties or would rather host a house party or your child’s birthday parties, the late summer and fall will be a season of parties.

How many of these party-themed questions can you answer?

Good luck.


William Lyon Mackenzie King was Canada’s longest serving Prime Minister. Which party did he represent? (Wikimedia Commons)

Canada’s first female Prime Minister was Kim Campbell. Which party did she represent? (Wikimedia Commons)

