This image made available by NASA shows the Perseverance Mars rover, foreground, and the Ingenuity helicopter behind. Do you know the length of a solar day on the plante Mars? (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP)
QUIZ: It’s time to think about time change
Daylight Saving Time has ended for another year
This weekend, clocks in most parts of Canada will switch from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time.
The time change in spring and fall has come under criticism in recent years by those who would prefer a consistent time year-round, without the seasonal time changes.
In recognition of the time change, here are a dozen questions about clocks and time, as well as the concept of time travel in fiction. How many can you answer correctly?
Good luck.
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Contests
This weekend, clocks in many parts of Canada must be reset as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. How much do you know about timekeeping? (Black Press file photo)
Patrons watch previews before a showing of the film Back to the Future, at Caprice Cinemas in Surrey on Sunday, June 28, 2020. The movie examines the idea of time travel. (Darryl Dyck/CP photo)