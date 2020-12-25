Summerland Baptist Church has created a special live nativity scene for this Christmas season. How much do you know about the Biblical Christmas story? (Contributed)

Summerland Baptist Church has created a special live nativity scene for this Christmas season. How much do you know about the Biblical Christmas story? (Contributed)

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Christmas to the test

How much do you really know about the iconic Dec. 25 holiday and its traditions?

Dec. 25 is Christmas Day, a time to celebrate and a time for giving.

How much do you know about this important and well-loved celebration? Put your knowledge to the test with these 15 holiday-themed questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: A peek into the toy box

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Test your knowledge of holiday movies and television specials

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for winter?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Sicamous pulled out all the stops for the decoration on and around the Christmas tree at the roundabout at the west end of Main Street. How well do you know Christmas traditions? (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Sicamous pulled out all the stops for the decoration on and around the Christmas tree at the roundabout at the west end of Main Street. How well do you know Christmas traditions? (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Previous story
VIDEO: Treats children leave for Santa around the world

Just Posted

CGL has closed down the two lodges to everyone except the essential staff. (Lakes District News file photo)
Coastal Gas Link outbreak sees six new COVID positive cases

Northern Health identifies 18 active cases between the two workforce accommodations

Biserka Becker was the first person to receive the vaccine in the Northern Health region. She is a care aide at Jubilee Lodge in Prince George. (Photo - Northern Health)
NH administers first COVID-19 vaccine to care aide worker in Prince George

Biserka Becker amongst 10 others who received the vaccine Dec. 22

Sixteen employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in association with the most recent outbreak at the LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
Single-person case increase in second LNG Canada site COVID-19 outbreak

Sixteen employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time

Occupational Health Nurse, Health & Safety Advisor Siyanna Bennett unpacks first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine at the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia. (Photo - Northern Health)
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Prince George

Vaccine arrives at University Hospital of Northern British Columbia Dec. 21

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Police commend man for his honesty

Tried to buy cola, chips but was unaware a business was closed for the night

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining front-line staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases hit 582 for Christmas Eve

No new health care outbreaks, but 12 deaths

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Pixabay, illustration)
Where’s Santa? NORAD is tracking the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

As with all things, the Santa tracker will look a little different this year

Nineteen salmon farms in the Discovery Islands have been given 18 months to vacate, causing shock and uncertainty in the industry. (Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC)
Canada ‘stole Christmas’ says Vancouver Island’s aquaculture industry

Federal decision to phase out 19 Discovery Island fish farms has sent shivers across northern Vancouver Island

A young boy, part of several asylum seeking families participating in a Las Posadas event at the U.S.-Mexico border wall, peers into the U.S. from Agua Prieta, Mexico Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, seen from Douglas, Ariz. People on each side of the border celebrate Las Posadas as they have done for decades, a centuries-old tradition practiced in Mexico re-enacts Mary and Joseph's search for refuge in Bethlehem through songs, with several of the families attending stuck south of the border, their lives in limbo with U.S. proceedings suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
People yearn to connect across borders amid pandemic holiday

Families across the world are disconnected, but perhaps none more than those on opposite sides of a border

(The Canadian Press)
VIDEO: Treats children leave for Santa around the world

It varies country to country

Sparke the Christmas Light’s mysterious backstory has been revealed after the creator Donald Shupe reached out to The News.
Do you remember Sparkle the Christmas Light?

Creator of popular 80s/90s light discusses item’s origin, wants to see it revived

COVID-19 cases broken down by local health area for Dec. 13-19, 2020. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection hotspots reach into remote Interior, North

Isolated areas offer greater difficulty for public health

Christmas decorations are displayed at a Lowe’s store Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Northglenn, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Canadians drop average holiday shopping to $200 each as pandemic takes hit on budget

Only one-in-four Canadians said they would be exchanging gifts

Most Read