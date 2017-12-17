REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

B.C.: CP Holiday train stops through collecting food, donations

Thousands of people braved the cold and rain from Sicamous to Vancouver for the CP Holiday Train. Watch more >

Sooke: Rescued sea lion wiggles back to the ocean

Campbell the seal lion was found with pneumonia and a fractured flipper only three months ago in Campbell River. This week, he was set free. Watch more >

Revelstoke: All ages prepare for season’s most popular ballet performances

Nakusp’s Maia Zinselmeyer gives a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to perform ias Clara in the Nutcracker. Watch more >

B.C. #MeToo highlights need for reform in all industries

The #MeToo movement has gone global, Black Press Media talks to the survivors and advocates looking to make B.C. workplaces safer – and exactly what that takes. Watch more >

Surrey: Spreading cheer on 135A this Christmas

While many Surrey residents are enjoying time with family in the warm comfort of their homes on Christmas Day, a growing group of volunteers will hit the streets to make the holiday a little brighter for those who are less fortunate. Watch more >

