REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

Comox Valley: Transient whale plays with boats in harbour

Before being directed out of the Comox Marina, a transient orca got playful with nearby sailboats. Watch more >

White Rock: Pride crosswalk vandalized with derogatory words

The rainbow crosswalk, painted a month ago, has been defaced for a second time – this time with misspelled derogatory words. Watch more >

B.C.: Lightning storms culprit of hundreds of new wildfires

After recent storms in B.C.’s Okanagan and North, hundreds of new wildfires sparked this week. Watch more >

Langley: Boy, 9, heading to world’s largest Pokemon card championship

Nine-year-old Lucas Oldale is ranked no. 21 among all North American junior players of the Pokemon card game and soon will be heading to the world invitational championships. Watch more >

Campbell River: Group parked on B.C. highway gets close to cougar

A group of campers were pulled over on the soft shoulder of a highway when a cougar “poked its head over the ledge.” Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Recent refugees face unique challenges with business ventures in Canada

The language barrier and lack of contacts make networking difficult

B.C. VIEWS: Private health care crackdown touches painful nerve

Many people are no longer prepared to suffer in silence

Blue Jays make it 3 straight wins over sagging M’s in Seattle

Estrada outduels Paxton in 5-1 Toronto triumph

Stampeders improve to 7-0 with 27-18 win over Lions

B.C. falls to 2-4 after loss in Calgary

Similkameen grassfire put out within ‘a stones throw’ from homes

Bud Gottfriedson and his family was woken up when two grass fires were within 100 metres of his home at the side of Highway 3. Highway was closed 10 km east of Keremeos.

‘It was quite terrifying:’ B.C. couple recalls mudslide surrounding them

‘It went a couple of feet at least, right all around us. It was quite terrifying.’

Video of man taunting bison in Yellowstone National Park goes viral

The bison is seen roaming amid stopped traffic – until a man starts ‘harassing’ it, officials say

Real talk: who gets all your rewards points when you die?

From Air Miles to PC points, loyalty programs vary in how to transfer rewards

