Retired Richmond fisherman wins record-breaking $60M Lotto Max jackpot

Retired fisherman Joseph Katalinic has won a $60 million Lotto Max jackpot after purchasing a ticket in Richmond in July 2019. (BCLC)

A retired Richmond fisherman has reeled in the catch of his life after winning a $60 million Lotto Max prize.

On Wednesday, the B.C. Lottery Corp. announced that Joseph Katalinic won the $60 million Lotto Max jackpot on the July 26 draw.

“I scanned the ticket at Seafair Centre where I purchased the ticket,” Katalinic said. “I thought to myself that it can’t be true… I was so excited, I had to go to two other locations to scan my ticket again just to make sure it was real.”

The biggest wins up till now have been $50 million.

Katalinic, who has been retired for more than 20 years, said the first person he told was his daughter.

“She told my son-in-law, and then I told my youngest daughter. There was a lot of hugging and kissing, and a lot of emotions,” he said.

Katalinic plans to use his winning to take his family to Hawaii, as well as visit the European town where his parents were born.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.