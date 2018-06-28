Sarah McLachlan hosts contest to win recording time in her home studio

Funds raised through contest to go to the Sarah McLachlan School of Music

Canadian singer Sarah McLachlan is offering up a unique chance to spend some one-on-one time with her in the in-house studio, writing and recording an original song.

The contest, through the online fundraising platform Omaze, is raising money for the Sarah McLachlan School of Music, which offers free music programs to at-risk youth in Surrey, Vancouver and Edmonton.

To enter, fans must donate to the school, with each dollar equalling one contest entry. The minimum donation is $10.

“Now if you’ve heard my music, you’re probably thinking that our song has to be about something super intense like unrequited love or broken hearts but really it can be about anything,” McLachlan said in a video explaining the contest.

The grand prize winner, announced on Aug. 28, will be flown to B.C. on a round-trip flight, along with a friend. There, they’ll spend a day with McLachlan at her home in Vancouver and stay at a four-star hotel if from outside the Vancouver area.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

Just Posted

Community and collaboration drive Binche Fishing Derby

Family time, forward thinking and positive initiatives to be highlighted

Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

Illegal activity hurt Vancouver real estate, spurred on crime on region’s streets

Dr. Paul Stent awarded Key to the Community

On June 4, local physician Dr. Paul Stent was presented with the… Continue reading

Audit finds Canfor did not comply with bridge maintenance legislation

Per a news release issued by the Forest Practices board, an independent… Continue reading

Tenth B.C. Justice Summit continues dialogue on Indigenous justice

Per an information bulletin courtesy of the Ministry of Attorney General and… Continue reading

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

ANALYSIS: Questions remain following polygamy sentencing

The first polygamy prosecution in over 100 years ended in Cranbrook Supreme Court this week

FIFA World Cup weekly roundup

Defending champions, Germany stunned as they place last in Group F

Ontario doctor who induced labour without patients’ consent loses right to practise

Dr. Paul Shuen has had his certification revoked and a fine of more than $40,000

Multiple people shot at newspaper in Maryland

A witness saying a single gunman fired into the Annapolis newsroom

Former B.C. premier warns against change to proportional representation

Ujjal Dosanjh is urging voters to say No to a referendum on proportional representation

B.C. wildfire victim robbed while trying to rebuild home

Thieves made off with tools and equipment from Williams Lake-area resident who lost it all

Sarah McLachlan hosts contest to win recording time in her home studio

Funds raised through contest to go to the Sarah McLachlan School of Music

Wildfire south of Anahim Lake now contained

There are 51 firefighters and one helicopter on the ground

Most Read

  • Sarah McLachlan hosts contest to win recording time in her home studio

    Funds raised through contest to go to the Sarah McLachlan School of Music