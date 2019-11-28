SAY WHAT? Readers divided on Penticton’s Santa being fired for personal pics

Decision by a Penticton mall to end a contract with a well-known Santa has ruffled readers’ feathers

A Penticton mall’s decision to permanently stick a local Santa on the naughty list after a few “personal” photos surfaced online has become a debate on political correctness, according to Black Press Media readers.

READ MORE: Crude photos land Penticton’s Santa on the ‘naughty list’

Gary Haupt, known to many as the city’s Santa Claus with his cheerful smile and white beard, was suppose to work this Christmas season at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre. However, a complaint about photos he shared on his personal Facebook page, including a picture of him in his Santa getup reaching down to grab a friend’s breasts, has resulted in his termination.

Haupt said the photos were taken in jest.

But while some say the mall was right in firing Haupt because his role as dear Mr. Claus primarily involves interacting with children, others are calling for the higher authorities at Cherry Lane to get into the Christmas spirit and cut the guy a break.

Here’s what Black Press Media readers have to say:

“No he shouldn’t of been fired he’s not an actual real Santa Claus Give me a break people he’s a fantasy character” – Dan Tarabas

––––––––––––

“he should have known better. not the first time his behaviour was questionable. he’s a role model for kids, he should have had his act together.” – Ernie Jantzen

––––––––––––

“This is absolutely ridiculous. He was the best Santa we have had. What he did in his own personal time is his own business. Absolutely disappointed in the administration for letting this man go for enjoying his free time after spending so much time making all of our children light up with Christmas cheer.” – April O’Sullivan

––––––––––––

“What a damn shame.. he should not have been let go.. seriously this society is nuts. Cannot talk, nor play without ruffling some-one’s feathers !” – Judith M Haynes

––––––––––––

“Of course he’s naughty. That’s why he needs Rudolf!!!!” – Susan Finlayson

What do you think?

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
