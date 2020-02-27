Should you shave your beard to stop COVID-19? The U.S. CDC has a guide

An infographic released by the U.S. CDC in 2017 that outlines which types of facial hair work with face masks and respirators. (CDC)

Did you know your beard could be spreading the new coronavirus?

Well, according the U.S Centre for Disease Control (CDC), facial hair could be a big no-no if COVID-19 reaches pandemic status, as it’s widely expected to.

The CDC released an infographic showing what types of facial hair work with face masks and what kinds will not, although it originally did so in 2017 as part of a Movember notice.

A clean-shaven look tops the list of acceptable facial hair types, of course, but some moustaches and soul patches also make the cut. Generally, the more hirsute, the less acceptable to the CDC.

The CDC-released list is extensive, with 36 types making the list. It includes some common facial hair types such as stubble, a goatee, mutton chops and pencil moustaches but also some more creative forms such as the Bandholz, the Zorro and the horseshoe. In case you’re wondering: stubble, Bandholz and mutton chops are not okay, but a short goatee, the Zorro and the pencil moustache are on CDC’s good list.

Although the CDC initially released the beard infographic in 2017 for workers who wear respiratory masks, it’s been making the rounds on Twitter on Thursday and people have some mixed opinions.

beard gang, the CDC has spoken. pic.twitter.com/XjPBm3uuBh — alex medina (@mrmedina) February 26, 2020

Perhaps the only good to come out of this corona mess is this utterly awesome CDC chart showing the myriad types of beard styles (& how each will ultimately lead to our deaths.) pic.twitter.com/UrG94CnLkN — Claude Brodesser-Akner (@ClaudeBrodesser) February 27, 2020

HR: Ok, so what’s your side? Me: The CDC said I had to shave my beard and head and entire body because coronavirus. HR: First, that’s not what they said. Me: Debatable HR: Second, why did you feel the need to do it in the bathroom at work? Me: Time might be of the essence! — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) February 27, 2020

Bad news – The CDC believes my type of beard is a threat.

Good news – The CDC has given me an excuse to live out my dream of looking like a silent film villain pic.twitter.com/WHldFxZlZt — Billy Lyons (@billy_lyons_) February 27, 2020

