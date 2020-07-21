B.C. Centre for Disease Control has released a number of suggestions to be sexually active and safe during COVID-19. (Pixabay)

Summer lovin’ during a pandemic – there’s now a B.C.-made guide for that

Similar to going grocery shopping or seeing friends, if you are feeling sick, skip sex

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has led the charge on providing need-to-know tips to limit the spread of COVID-19, answering all kinds of questions – including a guide dedicated to navigating safe sex during a pandemic.

“Sex can be very important for mental, social and physical well-being; it is a part of everyday life,” the webpage on the centre’s website reads. “People can, will and should continue to have sex during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

But there are a number of strategies to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 spreads through liquid droplets found in saliva and when a person coughs, sneezes or even talks. Researchers say the virus can be spread by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching the face, eyes, nose or mouth, as well.

While the virus has been found in semen and feces, it is not yet clear if the virus can be transmitted through sex, the centre said.

ALSO READ: Is COVID-19 baby boom a myth? How relationships might be tested during the pandemic

That’s why the centre is recommending people have one, a few or regular sex partners and discuss how to make activities safer for one another, such as wearing a mask and being transparent about any symptoms that could be linked to COVID-19.

Other suggestions include frequently showering before and after, avoid or limit kissing, and limit face-to-face contact.

“You are your safest sex partner,” the online guide reads.

This isn’t the first time sexual relationships in wake of the pandemic has made headlines – and likely won’t be the last. In May, the centre released guidelines for sex workers reduce COVID-19’s spread.

In June, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry fielded a question about “summer loving” as British Columbians were given the green light to open up their pandemic bubble to a few close friends.

“If you’re somebody who’s single and doesn’t have a lot of other people who may be at risk that you’re having contact with, then you can think about this in a different way, perhaps,” Henry said at the time.

“We can’t stop it being summer, and love still happens in the time of COVID.”

Like all other activities: if you’re feeling sick, stay home and self-isolate.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tips on how to combat Zoom call fatigue

Just Posted

RCMP advocating for pride sidewalk in the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako

Constable from the Fort St. James RCMP makes request in a letter to mayor and council

Council briefs

Here are some discussions from the July 14 virtual meeting of council

Coastal GasLink pipe installation scheduled to begin in August

The pipeline company said workforce will continue growing as construction activities ‘ramp up’

3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Northern Health

Two of the three cases are travel-related, and each person is within a different community

Provincial COVID-19 data can now be used for B.C. to prepare for a second wave

In the past week, B.C. has seen a slight spike in daily test-positive case counts

BC Parks considering a day-use pass system for popular locations to avoid overcrowding

Although some parks have reopened, B.C.’s busiest parks have remained shut

Victoria police chief nabs driver in Lamborghini going 80 kilometres over speed limit

Driver was caught going 170 km/h on the Pat Bay Highway

Summer lovin’ during a pandemic – there’s now a B.C.-made guide for that

Similar to going grocery shopping or seeing friends, if you are feeling sick, skip sex

COVID-19: National initiative encourages Canadians to support local

Canadians are encouraged to buy local on July 25 to revive the economy

B.C. NDP stands by WorkSafeBC changes as business protests

Presuming COVID-19 infection job-related ‘contrary to medical science’

Teen boys unearth human remains while building fort in Burnaby park

Police are investigating to find the identity of the skeletal human remains

New COVID-19 outbreaks among young adults spark concern about bars, restaurants

Alberta and British Columbia have seen surges in new COVID-19 infections over the last two days

Alex Trebek says if current cancer treatment doesn’t work, it might be his last

‘Jeopardy!’ host reveals toll cancer has taken on him in new memoir

‘We’re on the edge’: B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths since Friday

Cases rose among young people, Dr. Bonnie Henry said

Most Read