The Honey Dip Donut Breakfast Sandwich.

Tim Hortons offers limited-edition breakfast to celebrate National Donut Day Friday

Tim Hortons is set to celebrate National Donut Day June 1 with a limited-edition Food Mash-Up

As the number one donut consumer in the world, Canadians love our sugary confections and when you think of Canadian donuts, a stop a Timmys probably comes to mind.

Tim Hortons wants to help Canadians celebrate National Donut Day this Friday with a limited-edition food mash-up being offered from coast to coast.

On June 1, Tim Hortons will launch the limited-edition Honey Dip Donut Breakfast Sandwich.

Paying homage to Tim Hortons heritage as Canada’s original donut leader, guests will be able to enjoy their favourite classic breakfast sandwich on a Honey Dip donut.

“The sweet and savoury sandwich will be available for purchase at all Tim Hortons locations during breakfast hours,” states the donut company.

“The Tim Hortons culinary team worked for months to find the right donut, and the winner was Honey Dip.”

It claims the delicate sweetness of this donut balances perfectly with the smoky, savoury flavours of the classic breakfast sandwich.

“We are excited to bring Canadians together with a fun food creation that pairs our breakfast sandwich with Canada’s favourite treat,” says Sami Siddiqui, president, Tim Hortons Canada.

“For 54 years, donuts have been a core part of our heritage. Every day is donut day at Tim Hortons!”

Timmy’s social-media savy Friday guests will also get the opportunity to win free donuts for a year.

To enter, donut enthusiasts need to snap a selfie with their Honey Dip Donut Breakfast Sandwich or their favourite Tim’s donut on June 1 and share the photo on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #TimsGoesDonuts, as well as tagging @TimHortons.

To kick off the celebrations Tim Hortons has also shared some interesting donut facts! Did you know that 1.4 million donuts are served per day in Canada? Check out the rest of the facts below.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
B.C. RCMP swoop in to save injured eagle

Just Posted

Safety concerns dominate North Road meeting

Residents voice concern over Canfor’s proposal

Critics charge mayor has conflict of interest

Mayor discounts claims, says it’s about public safety

Finding a balance between economy and environment

For Pete Erickson, a happy medium is key

Nak’azdli Whut’en Chief and Council sign on for Coastal GasLink

Many factors looked at regarding proposed pipeline project

Hot, dry weather in forecast increases wildfire risk

BC Wildfire Service urges public to stay vigilant with fire

Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Indigenous question looms as court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project

Suspect nearly severs own arm in B.C. gas station robbery attempt

Bystanders save suspect in Nanaimo who cut himself punching through service bay door glass

Video: Kayakers jump into action to rescue dog from raging B.C. river

Ivory the Silver Lab from the Shuswap is safe and sound after falling in to the raging Adams River

Tim Hortons offers limited-edition breakfast to celebrate National Donut Day Friday

Tim Hortons is set to celebrate National Donut Day June 1 with a limited-edition Food Mash-Up

B.C. rental housing review begins in June

10-city tour, web forum to examine legislation changes

‘You’ve gotta try it:’ Teen paralyzed in Humboldt crash goes to U.S. for treatment

Ryan Straschnitzki is heading to Philadelphia for specialized spinal treatment, with Shriners’ help

Refuge to house Indigenous women fleeing abuse on Highway of Tears

Safe house being constructed at Lake Babine Nation reserve in Burns Lake

B.C. woman who tried to save man stuck on rail tracks called a ‘hero’

Julie Callaghan herself struck by train in valiant effort to save 40-year-old who died

Half-brother pleads guilty in B.C. teen’s murder

Rachel Pernosky, 18, of Mission killed five years ago; her body was discovered in Chilliwack

Most Read

  • Tim Hortons offers limited-edition breakfast to celebrate National Donut Day Friday

    Tim Hortons is set to celebrate National Donut Day June 1 with a limited-edition Food Mash-Up